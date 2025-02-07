Kanye West Begs Donald Trump to Pardon Diddy, Declares Himself a Nazi on X

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kanye West returned to X (formerly Twitter) earlier this week.

And in his typical fashion, the rapper seems to be taking pleasure in stirring up controversy with misogynistic, homophobic, and anti-Semitic remarks.

Earlier this week, Kanye posted nude photos of his wife, Bianca Censori, and ranted about his late mother, Donda West.

Kanye West poses before Christian Dior 2015-2016 fall/winter ready-to-wear collection fashion show on March 6, 2015 in Paris. (Photo credit should read PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP via Getty Images)

Kanye West Defends Diddy, Chris Brown

But that tirade was tame compared to the one that Ye launched in the wee hours of Friday morning. West came out guns blazing by affirming his loyalty to Diddy, who is currently behind bars on a slew of sex crime charges.

“PUFF WE LOVE YOU,” Kanye tweeted in his usual all-caps style, adding: “@realDonaldTrump PLEASE FREE MY BROTHER PUFF.”

From there, West compared Diddy’s situation to that of Chris Brown, who also faced charges of violence against women.

“WE ALL WATCHED TAKE CHRIS BROWN AND AINT NOBODY DO NOTHING I WAS P— THEN TOO CHRIS BROWN ITS TO THE WHEELS FALL OFF,” Kanye tweeted.

Rapper Kanye West attends a game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Kanye Launches Anti-Semitic Tirade

From there, West spouted anti-Semitic views in a rant that was appalling even by the standards he’s set for himself in recent years.

“AINT NOBODY RAMPED UP EITHER IM CALM AS ICE THIS HOW I REALLY FEEL HOW I REALLY FELT AND HOW I WILL ALWAYS FEEL F-CK ALL OF YOUR F-CK A-S UNFAIR BUSINESS DEALS ANY JEWISH PERSON THAT DOES BUSINESS WITH ME NEEDS TO KNOW I DONT LIKE OR TRUST ANY JEWISH PERSON AMD THIS IS COMPLETELY SOBER WITH NO HENNESY,” he wrote

“BE CLEAR YOU JEWISH N-GGAS DONT RUN ME NO MORE THIS IS A FREE COUNTRY AND THIS IS MY FREE OPINION YOU ABORT BLACK CHILDREN FOR STEM CELLS ABORTION IS MURDER AND ITS PUSHED ONTO THE BLACK AND LATINO COMMUNITIES.”

US rapper and producer Kanye West and Australian model Bianca Censori arrive for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

“IM NEVER APOLOGIZING FOR MY JEWISH COMMENTS I CAN SAY WHATEVER THE F-CK I WANNA SAY FOREVER WHERES MY F-CKING APOLOGY FOR FREEZING MY ACCOUNTS SUCK MY D-CK HOWS THAT FOR AN APOLOGY,” West continued, adding:

“IM BUYING TWO MAYBACHS TOMORROW IMA MAKE THE JEWISH PERSON WHOS SELLING IT TO ME READ ALL THESE TWEETS AND I BET YOU YOU SEE ME WHIPPING MAYBACHS.

“I DONT EVEN KNOW WHAT THE F-CK ANTI SEMETIC MEANS ITS JUST SOME BULLSH-T JEWISH PEOPLE MADE UP TO PROTECT THEIR BULLSH-T WAS THAT THE WRITE THERE IM RACIST STEREO TYPES EXIST FOR A REASON AND THEY ALL BE TRUE.”

Kanye Claims ‘Dominion’ Over Bianca Censori

Kanye West and Australian model Bianca Censori arrive for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

On the topic of Bianca’s nudity at the Grammys, Ye explained that his billionaire status gives him “dominion” over his wife.

“I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE THIS AINT NO WOKE AS FEMINIST SH-T SHES WITH A BILLIONAIRE WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB A-S BROKE B-TCHES PEOPLE SAY,” he wrote.

“THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION YES I DONT MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESNT WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDNT HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL YOU STUPID A-S WOKE PAWNS I HAVE NO RESPECT OR EMPATHY FOR ANY ONE LIVING CAUSE NO ONE LIVING CAN F-CK WITH ME BUT I DO LOVE SOME PEOPLE AND I GIVE THEM FAVOR.”

At press time, Kanye’s latest tirade showed no signs of slowing down.

Moist recently, he declared himself a Nazi and proclaimed his love for Hitler.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.