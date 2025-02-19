David Harbour, 49, Spotted on Date With Ellie Fallon, 27, Following Lily Allen Split: …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

For weeks now, fans have been grieving alongside singer-songwriter Lily Allen following her unexpected split from actor David Harbour.

But while Lily checked into a mental healthcare facility, to deal with the news that her husband had cheated, David seems to have had a much easier time moving on.

First, Harbour surprised many fans by appearing at Sunday night’s SNL 50 show. He noticeably was not sporting a wedding ring on the red carpet.

Now, just days after David’s first big solo appearance, there are rumors that the Stranger Things star is hooking up with a much younger model.

David Harbour attends SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

David appears to be getting close with model Ellie Fallon

Ellie Beers Fallon (no relation to Jimmy) is a 27-year-old model.

Unless you’re one of her 11,000 Instagram followers (not too shabby, not exactly professional influencer numbers), then you’ve probably never heard of her.

But apparently, she caught David’s eye while he was in Atlanta filming the fifth and final season of Stranger Things.

It’s unclear exactly how these lovebirds met, but according to his ex, David is a big fan of the apps.

Harbour and Allen met on a dating app in 2019. They went public with their relationship shortly thereafter and married in 2020.

So when Lily suspected David of cheating on her, she turned to the celebrity dating app Raya and created a fake account in order to catch him in the act.

Apparently, it didn’t take long.

David Harbour attends the Marvel Studios Panel in Hall H at SDCC in San Diego, California on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Lily’s heartbreaking saga played out publicly

Allen says she discovered an account that clearly belonged to her husband. When she confronted him, he reportedly his wish to end the marriage.

In the weeks since, she’s shared numerous updates on the healing through her popular podcast.

“I just feel very grateful to have been given the time and the space that I needed,” Allen said after returning from a recent hiatus.

“I went into a sort of treatment center for a few weeks, which was great. I did a lot of group therapy and some individual therapy and I needed some time and space away from everything,” she further explained.

David Harbour and Lily Allen attend as Anna Wintour hosts Special Screening of “Living” at Crosby Hotel on December 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

“It’s a lifelong journey of healing. It’s not a quick fix, but I’ve started meditating. I meditate two or three times a day [and] that’s really helping me.”

“We got engaged right before the pandemic,” Harbour explained during a June 2021 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (via Yahoo! News). “Then the pandemic hit and nothing was happening.”

Harbour added that he made the decision to propose to Allen while bicycling with her two daughters from a previous marriage.

“I was like, ‘I need to marry this woman,’” he recalled. “Because the emotional fallout …”

Clearly, David’s concern for his stepdaughters’ emotional state didn’t last very long.