Singer Cassie has broken her silence following the release of security camera footage that showed her being attacked by then-boyfriend Sean Combs, aka Diddy.

The video was shot in 2016, but it was only revealed to the public last week.

Now, the R&B singer, who dated Diddy for over a decade, has spoken out for the first time about the shocking tape.

Cassie Ventura and Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs pose ringside at “Mayweather VS Pacquiao” presented by SHOWTIME PPV And HBO PPV at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 2, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for SHOWTIME)

Cassie Breaks Silence on Diddy Assault Video

“Thank you for all of the love and support from my family, friends, strangers, and those I have yet to meet,” Cassie wrote on Instagram this week.

“The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning,” she continued.

“Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past.”

Cassie and Sean “Diddy” Combs aka Puff Daddy attend the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images For US Weekly)

Cassie went on to address a very serious issue in our society:

Too often, victims of domestic violence are met with skepticism or worse when they come forward. Cassie urged everyone who was moved by her story to be more open to believing victims.

Cassie Speaks Out For All Victims

“Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously,” she wrote.

“My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in.”

Cassie and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs aka Puff Daddy attend the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com)

The 37-year-old mother of two concluded with a message of encouragement to all victims of domestic abuse.

“I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don’t cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone,” she wrote.

“This healing journey is never ending, but this support means everything to me. Thank you. Love Always, Cassie.”

Singer and model Cassie Ventura and Rap mogul P Diddy (aka Sean Combs) arrive for the traditionnal Clive Davis party on the eve of the 60th Annual Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

Cassie’s Fight For Justice

In November of last year, Cassie filed a lawsuit against Diddy, accusing him of rape and sex trafficking.

Diddy promptly settled the suit out of court for an undisclosed amount.

Details of the settlement have been hard to come by.

Sean “Diddy” Combs and Cassie attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

But it’s likely that Cassie was forced to sign an NDA. That may be why she declined to mention Diddy by name in her statement.

Earlier this week, Diddy posted a video in which he begged forgiveness for his actions in the video. He did not offer an apology to Cassie.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.