Diddy Sued by Cassie Ventura for Rape and Sex Trafficking in Bombshell Lawsuit

Sean “Diddy” Combs was accused in a lawsuit Thursday of subjecting ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura to a years-long abusive relationship that included numerous beatings and sexual assault.

The singer filed this legal complaint in New York, alleging in the document that she was stuck in “cycle of abuse, violence and sex trafficking” that included a 2018 rape after she tried to leave the mogul.

She also claims Diddy committed acts of domestic violence against her.

Diddy and Cassie attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Getty)

“After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships,” Cassie said in a statement.

“With the expiration of New York’s Adult Survivors Act fast approaching, it became clear that this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma I have experienced and that I will be recovering from for the rest of my life.”

In the lawsuit, Cassie says Diddy brought her into his “ostentatious, fast-paced, and drug-fueled lifestyle” not long after she met him and was signed to his label when she was 19 years (and he was 37 years old) in 2005.

In 2007, Cassie explains in the complaint that she agreed to date Diddy out of fear of retaliation if she said otherwise.

Cassie Sean “Diddy” Combs attend the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“All aspects of Ms. Ventura’s life were controlled by either Mr. Combs or his management companies,” the lawsuit reads.

Combs reportedly exhibited “uncontrollable rage” often and “frequently beat Ms. Ventura savagely,” violence she claims was witnessed by many of the people he employed.

She says he would then hide her in a hotel until the bruises healed.

Ventura also claims that Diddy frequently forced her to take part in encounters with sex workers that he called “freak offs,” or “FOs,” and that the encounters “always” included ecstasy, cocaine, GHB, ketamine, marijuana and alcohol.

The artist alleges that she would sometimes vomit before the encounters due to anxiety.

Cassie Ventura and Sean Combs attend the “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Bad Boy Story” Premiere on April 27, 2017 in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

Diddy and Cassie publicly split in 2018.

The year before, however, Ventura claims she tried to end the relationship — and this is when he raped her.

“Ms. Ventura has now fully escaped Mr. Combs, but the harm that the assaults and sexual abuse he caused her to experience for nearly a decade will forever haunt her,” the complaint says.

“She has required intensive medical and psychological care to recover from the trauma she lived through.”

Cassie and Sean Combs arrives at the 2015 Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala benefit in honor of the museums latest exhibit China: Through the Looking Glass May 4, 2015 in New York. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

In a statement, Diddy’s attorney Ben Brafman denied the allegations, which he called “offensive and outrageous,” adding:

“Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations. Ms. Ventura’s demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail.

“Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’ reputation, and seeking a pay day.”

Cassie and Sean Combs pose ringside at “Mayweather VS Pacquiao” presented by SHOWTIME PPV And HBO PPV at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 2, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for SHOWTIME)

Diddy is known for his accomplished rap career, along with his music producing and clothing line, Sean John.

This year, he released his fifth studio album “The Love Album: Off the Grid,” which earned two Grammy nominations this month.

In response to Diddy’s statement, Ventura’s lawyer Douglas Wigdor said late Thursday:

“Mr. Comb’s offered Ms. Ventura eight figures to silence her and prevent the filing of this lawsuit.

“She rejected his efforts and decided to give a voice to all woman who suffer in silence. Ms. Ventura should be applauded for her bravery.”