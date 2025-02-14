Benny Blanco’s Net Worth: How Rich Is Selena Gomez’s Future Husband?

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Benny Blanco has been making waves in the music business for almost two decades. Working with some of the biggest names in music on major hits has netted the producer a pretty penny.

While Benny has made a name for himself behind the boards, he became an even bigger star when he started dating Selena Gomez in 2023. Since getting together, the pair have gushed about each other on social media.

Benny’s romance with the Only Murders in the Building actress has been wonderful. In fact, the couple revealed that the producer had popped the question in December 2024.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attend the Second Annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit Supporting Youth Mental Health, hosted by Selena Gomez, at Nya Studios on October 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Selena posted a photo of her ring, which boasts an impressive diamond, on December 11. “Forever begins now,” she wrote in the caption. That ring is also worth an estimated $225,000, per Cosmopolitan.

After breaking onto the music scene in 2007, Benny has made a name for himself as a hitmaking producer. As he gets ready to marry Selena, find out more about his net worth.

What Is Benny Blanco’s Net Worth?

While Benny’s exact net worth has not been disclosed, it’s estimated that the number lands at about $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Benny Blanco attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Benny has been working as a producer since 2007. He was originally mentored by Dr. Luke, who had a hand in many 2000s and 2010s hits. Luke has been accused of abuse by Kesha, but the pair reached a settlement in 2023.

As a producer, Benny has been behind the board or co-writer on plenty of exciting pop songs by megastars like Katy Perry, Rihanna, Britney Spears, Kesha, and more.

Benny has also released his own music. His debut solo album Friends Keep Secrets dropped in 2018.

How Did Benny Earn His Money?

Benny Blanco attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

It shouldn’t be a surprise that Benny has earned a pretty sweet chunk of change, because he played a major part in plenty of chart-topping songs that any music fan would know.

Most of Benny’s net worth is estimated from a 2019 catalog sale to Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited. While the exact dollar amount wasn’t disclosed, comparable deals have been estimated to be between $40 and $50 million.

The other big clue for how his net worth ended up clocking in at $50 million was when he bought a house a few months later. The house Benny purchased was for $9.2 million. It’s pretty safe to say that the deal was fruitful.

Besides Benny’s music, he’s also been pretty active on social media, especially showing off his love for cooking. In 2020, he launched a cooking show with celebrity chef and The Bear star Matty Matheson.

Benny Blanco attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt at The Beverly Hilton on February 03, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Their series was called Matty and Benny Eat Out America. In 2021, they also began another YouTube series called Stupid F**king Cooking Show.

Benny’s culinary skills have also drummed up enough interest that in 2024, he released his debut cookbook. He dropped Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends in April of that year.

What Is Selena Gomez’s Net Worth?

Now that Benny and Selena are getting ready to tie the knot, some people are also wondering how much his net worth compares to his bride’s.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attend the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Even though the all-star producer’s net worth is certainly nothing to scoff at, it is significantly less than his future wife’s. That being said, Selena would be tough to catch up to, because she’s an actual billionaire.

Between music, critically-acclaimed TV shows, and her Rare beauty line, Selena’s net worth is a whopping $1.3 billion, according to Parade.

She’s in a small group of female musician billionaires alongside Rihanna and her pal Taylor Swift. While their net worths are far apart, Selena and Benny’s love is clearly very true to each other.