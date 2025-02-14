Miranda Lambert Hints at Split from Husband With Cryptic Message To Fans

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Miranda Lambert is dropping hints at a split from husband Brendan McLoughlin.

And considering her husband’s recent shady activity, it’s no real surprise.

She hasn’t posted a divorce announcement. In fact, the country singer hasn’t directly addressed her husband’s scandal with the public.

But, on social media, she appears to telling fans to get rid of things that are holding them back. Things like her own husband, perhaps?

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman on February 04, 2023. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Is Miranda Lambert dropping hints at a split from husband Brendan McLoughlin?

It’s only been a few months since Brendan turned heads and ignited ire with his inappropriate shenanigans in a Nashville bar.

Wife Miranda Lambert didn’t rake him across the coals on social media. Not in the immediate aftermath or in the weeks that followed.

But her one TikTok post from the singer seems to be talking about ridding herself of the unwanted, improving her life, and encouraging followers to do the same.

Miranda Lambert performs onstage during the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 16, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

In the controversial TikTok share, Miranda Lambert seemed to drop some mahoe hints.

One photo showed a selfie in front of an RV while she waved the the camera. “This is your sign to …” the caption began.

As the slideshow continued, the caption advised followers to “say goodbye to anything that isn’t serving you anymore.”

Another hint was Miranda’s song choice for the TikTok

Before TikTok exploded early in the COVID-19 pandemic, it was musical.ly, a more obscure app used almost exclusively by younger children.

It has always prioritized specific music (and other audio) choices, even when the main content of a post is a life update, a political message, or a thirst trap.

In this case, Miranda Lambert chose one of her own songs, “Dammit Randy.” Not only is the single a (very) recent hit within the Country music community, but it seems to have a clear thematic message.

On her Instagram, Miranda explained that the fundamental meaning of “Dammit Randy” is best summarized by a middle finger. In American culture, a raised middle finger is an extremely rude gesture, equivalent to “f–k you.”

Obviously, Miranda’s song could be about any of her crappy exes. It could also simply be a creative work. Not all songs are autobiographical.

But it would certainly be a relevant music choice if she’s dropping hints that her husband is now her ex. Especially when she’s paring it with a message of ridding herself of something that’s not making her happy.

Miranda Lambert performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 27, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

What did Miranda Lambert’s husband do?

On June 24, a video circulated on social media showing Brendan dancing with women at Casa Rosa — which is also Miranda’s bar.

His dancing seemed to be extremely flirtatious. He danced with more than one woman, and appeared to have very intense conversations with at least one of them.

Though one of those women went on to defend the exchange as “innocent,” Miranda’s fans were deeply suspicious. It did not, they observed, seem to be the behavior of a (faithfully) married man.

Miranda Lambert attends the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 16, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

This is not the first time that fans have wondered about Miranda and Brendan’s marriage.

However, between that video, Miranda’s TikTok, and the fact that neither of them have publicly addressed it … things aren’t looking good for their union.

To be blunt: if you’re just a few weeks out from your husband publicly dancing with other women, you know that a TikTok about moving on while playing a breakup anthem is going to look like hints at a split. Miranda Lambert has to realize that … and maybe that’s why she posted it.