Selena Gomez’s HUSBAND?! Is She Already Married To Benny Blanco?

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Selena Gomez getting married and having a husband has been a topic of whispered conversation for years.

Sometimes, it’s not so whispered.

But the murmurs have intensified over the past year as she has gotten serious with Benny Blanco. She has gone so far as to call him the “love of her life” and recently, she’s hinted that he’s put a ring on it.

But could Selena Gomez actually be married and living in wedded bliss with a husband? Or are fans really jumping the gun, as they so often do!

Let’s tackle the rumor and then get to the truth.

Benny Blanco and actor Selena Gomez attend the game between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers in Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 22, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Benny Blanco & Selena Gomez: How The Romance Started

In 2019, the world was introduced to the idea of Selener and Benny after the pair dueted on a record with J Balvin and Tainy.

“I Can’t Get Enough” wasn’t a smash hit, but it got the two lovebirds in the same space at the right time. Benny went on to help produce her smash single of 2023, “Single Soon” (ironic), and then became a staple at many events she hosted, like Rare Impact Fund Benefit.

Uninterested in keeping their romance under wraps any longer, the pair went public Selena confirmed her 6 month relationship with Benny in a series of comments to fans on Instagram.

“He is my absolute everything in my heart,” she commented on a since-deleted Instagram post by a fan account, before replying to other commenters. “I don’t understand. If you actually care about me. This is my happiest. If you don’t, feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I’m done. If you can’t accept me at my happiest then don’t be in [my] life at all.”

Benny Blanco attends the 2024 BMI Pop Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on June 04, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for BMI)

Benny Blanco: Is He Selena Gomez’s Husband, Fiancé, or Boyfriend?

From there, it was off to the races with gossip about just how serious these two were with each other.

Between NYE kisses and date nights at the Golden Globes, Selena gushed about her romance with Benny, but never put a label on their romance beyond being “together.”

By the spring, word was that they were ready to settle down just a year into dating.

“They’re enjoying their cozy home life and getting used to playing husband and wife,” a source spilled to Life & Style magazine.

“Selena’s never been this comfortable with a guy before, the source added. “Some of their friends are convinced that a proposal can’t be far off.”

Of course, taking the word of an anonymous source is one thing – but then Benny himself admitted he was quite ready to have Selena be Mrs. Blanco

On Tuesday, May 14, the 36-year-old record producer appeared as a guest on The Howard Stern Show.

“I’m predicting marriage,” Stern said to Benny after reliving their romance.

“You and me both,” Blanco then declared.

Selena Gomez, Meryl Streep, Steve Martin, Martin Short and John Hoffman attend the Season 4 premiere of Hulu’s “Only Murders In The Building” at Paramount Studios on August 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Selena Gomez Engaged: The Clues

The conversation with Howard Stern quickly perked up the eyes and ears of fans, all eager to spot the exact moment when either Selena or Benny would announce their engagement.

It’s like everyone is now a detective in Only Murders In The Building!

So far, it hasn’t happened yet – the announcement, we mean. There is plenty of evidence to suggest that they ARE engaged. Honestly, at this point, they might even already be married!

The first hint of Selena potentially having a husband at last was a photo she posted on her Instagram stories in August 2024. In the mirror selfie, Selena is wearing a gorgeous white dress.

Now, we understand that people can wear white even when they haven’t been to a wedding. What’s weird is that, in the photo, she very purposefully covered her left hand with a heart emoji.

For a long time, Selena has been wearing a simple silver wrap ring with the letter “B” on it. The move with the photo made many believe that Benny had given her an upgrade!

But that’s not all! Soon after the photo was posted, sleuths uncovered that Selena was following a wedding planner on TikTok.

Hear that? That’s the sound of wedding bells going off in everyone’s ears. Are the stars aligning at last?!

Benny Blanco attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The Truth Is…

When you get right down to it, though, Selena nor Benny have made an official announcement confirming their marriage or even engagement. To say Selena Gomez has a husband is premature, though not entirely implausible.

At this point though, it’s safe to say that she’s the closest she’s ever been to a happily ever after, and Benny knows how lucky he is.

“When I look at her … I’m always just like, I don’t know a world where it could be better than this,” Benny told Stern in May.

That sounds like a serious fella to us!