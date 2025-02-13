Wendy Williams Denies Dementia Diagnosis: ‘I Haven’t Been Allowed to See a …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As we previously reported, Wendy Williams’ freedom has been severely restricted under the terms of a conservatorship.

Wendy has been labeled “permanently disabled” by her guardian, but she insists that she’s been misdiagnosed.

In fact, she claims that her guardian couldn’t possibly know the state of her physical and mental health, as she hasn’t seen a doctor in years.

Wendy Williams Fights For Her Freedom

Wendy claims that she’s being held against her will in an assisted living facility that primarily serves the elderly

Now, she’s the subject of a new TubiTV documentary called TMZ Presents: Saving Wendy Williams. And in an interview with TMZ head Harvey Levin, Williams makes a powerful case for her immediate release.

At one point, Williams claims that she’s been denied essential medical care.

“When was the last time you saw a doctor?” Levin asked in the doc (per People magazine).

“A long while,” replied the controversial radio host who’s been under a guardianship since 2022. Asked for an estimate, Wendy replied that she “couldn’t” guess, as it had been so long.

“I was in Connecticut for a year and I didn’t go see anybody. I’ve been in here for six or seven months and I haven’t seen anybody,” Wiliams explained.

Wendy’s Battle With Addiction

Wendy’s struggles with substance abuse have been well-documented, and in the documentary, neurologist Leah Croll explains how that could complicate her diagnosis.

“This is actually an extremely challenging diagnosis to make,” she explained.

“There’s a lot of overlap because alcohol tends to be particularly toxic to the prefrontal lobes of the brain and, of course, those are the parts of the brain that are affected in frontotemporal dementia as well,” Croll continued.

“This could be a reason for her neurologist and her team to reevaluate what’s going on with her and reassess her cognition at this point.”

On February 5, Wendy called into Breakfast Club radio show to refute the claim that she was battling dementia.

“I don’t have frontotemporal dementia…it’s disgusting,” Williams said on the radio program on Feb. 5. “That’s a very rare thing for anybody to have.”

“I’m not incapacitated. I am not a baby.”

During the call, Wendy also cracked some clever jokes at Diddy’s expense. So maybe her mind is as sharp as she claims.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.