Amber Heard Going By New Name Amid Mounting Elon Musk Controversies: Report

In the wake of her high-profile legal battle against Johnny Depp, Amber Heard ditched the US and relocated to Spain with her young daughter.

These days, Heard is expecting a second child, and she may have taken new steps to distance herself from the tabloid press and her troublesome exes.

Multiple sources are now reporting that Amber has adopted the name of a famous Old West outlaw in her ongoing attempt at normalcy.

Will it be enough? Here’s what we know about the situation thus far:

Amber Heard attends the 14th Annual L’OrÃ©al Paris Women Of Worth Awards at The Pierre on December 04, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Lawrence Busacca/Getty Images for L’Oréal)

Amber Heard’s Calamitous Name Change

According to People and other outlets, Heard frequently uses the pseudonym Martha Jane Cannary these days.

The colorful moniker was the real name of iconic gunslinger Calamity Jane. Maybe Amber identifies with Jane’s rebellious spirit, or maybe she’s trying to intimidate the European paparazzi into backing off.

Either way, it’s an undeniably cool alias.

Amber hasn’t stepped away from public life entirely. In fact, she recently issued a statement regarding the Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni legal battle.

Amber Heard walks the runway during “Le Defile L’Oreal Paris 2021” as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 03, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For L’Oreal)

She continues to take on the occasional acting role (she appeared in two films in 2023, but she appears to be on hiatus at the moment), and she hasn’t ruled out a return to Hollywood.

So why the semi-retirement and secrecy?

Well, she lost her court case against Depp, and the trial seems to have been a nightmarish ordeal that would sour anyone on Hollywood.

(The trial took place in Virginia, but it was very much a Hollywood ordeal.)

But these days, she might have additional reasons for keeping a safe distance from her home country.

Actor Amber Heard waits before the jury said that they believe she defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp while announcing split verdicts in favor of both her ex-husband Johnny Depp and Heard on their claim and counter-claim in the Depp v. Heard civil defamation trial. (Photo by EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Amber’s Elon Musk Connection

From 2017 to 2018 Amber and Elon Musk dated on and off. They met in 2013, when Elon worked as a consultant on her film Machete Kills.

As you may have heard, Musk has since moved on to more ambitious projects. And a left-leaning ex like Amber might find it preferable to live in a country where she’s less likely to face questions and criticism about her former paramour’s unprecedented power grab.

In the past, Musk described his relationship with Heard as “brutal,” and that’s not the only indication that the split was not an amicable one.

Tesla, SpaceX and X CEO Elon Musk arrives for the Inauguration of Donald J. Trump in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Lamarque – Pool/Getty Images)

Now, Elon was not Amber’s reason for moving to Spain and changing her name. But when your ex suddenly becomes the most powerful person in your home country, you might feel like it’s an ideal time to live elsewhere under an assumed identity. Just sayin’.

Elon’s love life has been making headlines in recent weeks due to conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair’s claims that she had a child with Musk. If her allegation is true, then the Tesla and SpaceX founder would be father to 13 kids by four different women.

Despite rumors to the contrary, there is no evidence that Musk is the father of Amber’s child.

Actor Amber Heard listens in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 23, 2022. (Photo by STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

As for Heard, sources close to the actress say that her life is on the upswing following a tumultuous couple of years.

“Amber was devastated before, during and after the trial. But she is better now. She is excited about working and filming again. She was exhausted and disappointed about the trial. She felt she was mistreated,” one insider tells People, adding:

“This is all behind her now, though. She has new energy and is focused on things that she loves.”

We wish her all the best in her new life.