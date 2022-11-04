Amber Heard Disappears From Twitter Following Takeover By Ex-Boyfriend Elon Musk

In all likelihood, Amber Heard will write a memoir some day.

And hopefully, the book will turn out to be an indispensable guide for women who are struggling with the influence of toxic bros in their lives.

Over the summer Heard’s trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp made headlines in both the tabloids and the mainstream press.

And now, another controversial ex of Amber’s is making news for a very different reason.

As you’ve no doubt heard by now, Tesla CEO Elon Musk completed his $44 billion purchase of Twitter this week.

Heard and Musk dated for several months beginning in 2016, and it’s been widely rumored that Musk is the father of Heard’s child.

(We should note that there’s no solid evidence to support those rumors, and the speculation seems to result from the fact that Musk has many kids by many different women.)

Heard has yet to comment on her ex’s high-profile acquisition, but she may have spoken volumes without saying word:

As People magazine reports, fans were quick to notice that Heard’s Twitter account has vanished without a trace.

The likeliest explanation is that she deleted her page in response to this week’s news, but some observers prefer the more scandalous narrative, speculating that Musk had Heard’s account deleted.

The timeline of Amber and Elon’s relationship is unclear, but Heard insisted in court that she did not start dating the Tesla CEO until after she had separated from Depp.

A source tells People that Musk and Heard “didn’t start seeing each other until May 2016, and even then it was infrequent. Their relationship didn’t become romantic until some time later.”

“Elon and I had a beautiful relationship, and we have a beautiful friendship now, one that was based on our core values,” Amber said in a statement issued after their split.

“Intellectual curiosity, ideas and conversation, a shared love for science. We just bonded on a lot of things that speak to who I am on the inside. I have so much respect for him.”

Musk mostly kept silent during the Depp v Heard trial, but he did share his thoughts toward the end of the case, tweeting:

“I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible.”

Heard’s relationship with Musk was a frequent topic of discussion during her legal battle against Depp, with post-breakup texts from Amber being introduced into evidence.

“I hate that yet again a man let’s me fall on the spikes by myself. … Meaning, they are mad at me for leaving them and put things like this out there,” the actress wrote to her agent, Christian Carino.

“You could avoid all this if you stopped dating über-famous people. You can be with a big man who isn’t famous,” Carino replied.

Well, there’s no guarantee that Heard’s next boyfriend won’t act like a jerk, even if he isn’t famous.

But yes, if she dates some dude who works at Subway, she probably doesn’t have to worry about him eventually buying one of her favorite social media platforms.

Of course, a discount on five-dollar footlongs probably isn’t quite as exciting as promises of a free trip to Mars.