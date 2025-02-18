Princess Lilibet Appears in Rare Photo as Meghan Markle Launches ‘As Ever’ …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Princess Lilibet is looking so cute in Meghan Markle’s new photo!

In recent weeks, the Duchess of Sussex has been hard at work on Los Angeles fire relief.

But she does have other projects, like With Love, Meghan on Netflix and, of course, her lifestyle brand.

Meghan’s brand now has a new name. And a cute little princess’ photo is helping to share the news.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attends The Paley Center for Media hosts Paley Honors Fall Gala honoring Tyler Perry at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on December 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Princess Lilibet is helping Meghan Markle launch her lifestyle (re)brand

Meghan Markle’s newly launched website advertises her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

The site features a photo with the aspiring lifestyle queen and her young daughter, Princess Lilibet.

The two walk across a verdant field, holding hands. Their backdrop is the Pacific Ocean.

Oh my Lord 🥰🥰🥰 Princess Lilibet & Mummy! ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/8PZnNWEPjI — SK 💃🏾🕺 (@Rimmesfk) February 18, 2025

Some say that Lilibet’s flowing red hair is something that she inherited from her father. That is true in the visual sense.

In reality, she inherited this recessive trait from both parents. That’s how red hair works.

Overall, this is a heartwarming photo of mother and daughter. Glimpses of 3-year-old Princess Lilibet are few and far between (as they should be!).

The Princess Lilibet photo is part of the ‘As Ever’ launch

Meghan Markle’s Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, comes out on March 4. That is mere weeks away.

Ahead of the release, on February 18, the Duchess of Sussex took to her Instagram page to share the news about As Ever.

“I’m shocked we’ve kept this a secret for so long,” Meghan admitted. “In two weeks my show is coming out, which I’m so excited for. And also my business, which I think there has been a lot of curiosity about.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2024 Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) Gala at L.A. Live Event Deck Top Floor Of The West Lot on October 05, 2024. (Photo Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

Speaking to her followers, Meghan Markle explained why she had renamed American Riviera Orchard to As Ever.

“Last year, I had thought, ‘American Riviera, that sounds like such a great name,'” she reasoned. “It’s my neighborhood; it’s a nickname for Santa Barbara.”

Meghan then noted: “But it limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area.”

Rebranding can be risky

Perhaps American Riviera Orchard was too much of a mouthful. Some have speculated that weird backlash (the kind that Meghan always receives, no matter what she does) tainted the brand in its infancy.

But Meghan’s explanation for As Ever does make sense. If your brand has a geographical name, it can feel a little too “local.” That is inherently limiting.

Regardless, it’s so nice to see this tastefully distant photo of Meghan and Princess Lilibet. Such a treat for royal fans!