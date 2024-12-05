Amber Heard: Expecting Baby #2!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s been a rocky couple of years for Amber Heard, but it seems that her fortunes are finally turning around.

The actress announced today that she’s expecting her second child!

A rep for Heard shared the news on Thursday afternoon.

Amber Heard attends the 14th Annual L’OrÃ©al Paris Women Of Worth Awards at The Pierre on December 04, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Lawrence Busacca/Getty Images for L’Oréal)

Amber Heard Shares Joyous News

Amber keeps a pretty low profile these days, which is understandable considering all that she’s endured in recent years.

In 2022, Amber was sued for defamation by ex-husband Johnny Depp, and the trial quickly turned into the media circus of the century.

After the jury ruled in Depp’s favor, Amber moved to Spain with her daughter Oonagh and began steering clear of the spotlight.

Actress Amber Heard arrives at Royal Courts of Justice, Strand on July 14, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

But she broke her silence today in order to share this exciting news with fans!

“It is still quite early in the pregnancy, so you will appreciate that we do not want to go into much detail at this stage,” a rep for Heard told People magazine.

“Suffice to say that Amber is delighted both for herself and Oonagh Paige.”

Oonagh is 3 1/2, and we’re sure she’s thrilled about the prospect of becoming a big sister.

Actor Amber Heard arrives into the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 16, 2022. (Photo by STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Amber welcomed Oonagh in April of 2021 but did not go public with the news until three months later.

On Her Own Terms

In an Instagram post, Amber explained that several years prior, she had made the decision to become a mother.

I “decided I wanted to have a child” and “wanted to do it on my own terms,” she wrote at the time.

“I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way,” she continued, adding:

Amber Heard attends Vanity Fair and Saint Laurent Celebrate “Parasite” on February 07, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

“I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib.”

Amber has said very little about her personal life in the aftermath of her legal battle with Depp.

But in a 2022 interview with Savannah Guthrie, she revealed that she was looking forward to leaving Hollywood behind for a quieter life in Madrid.

“I get to be a mom, like, full-time, you know? Where I’m not having to juggle calls with lawyers,” she said.

Amber Heard returns after a break in the Depp vs Heard defamation trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia, on April 28, 2022. (Photo by MICHAEL REYNOLDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“The trial was beyond stressful, and she wanted to start fresh,” a source told People at the time, adding that Amber now “has new energy and is focused on things that she loves.”

“She’s independent and smart. She needs to heal,” another insider chimed in.

We’d like to be the latest to offer our sincere congratulations to Amber and her growing family!