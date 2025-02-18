Bravo FIRES 3 Real Housewives of New Jersey; Is Teresa Giudice a Goner?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Executives at Bravo appear to have reached a decision when it comes to The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Fans of this franchise have been preparing for major changes for awhile now… ever since Season 14 ended in complete chaos.

And not, like, fun, typical reality TV chaos, either.

The sort of behind-the-scenes chaos and confusion and left the future of the show up in the air.

Teresa Giudice attends the DSW holiday gifting season event at Glasshouse Chelsea on November 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for DSW)

According to OK! Magazine, there will be a Season 15 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The cast will look very different, however.

“The three women Bravo has kept engaged are Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania,” the tabloid reported this week.

“The other women — Margaret Josephs, Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda — were not given retention notices, and, at this time, Bravo is not pursuing them for a spot on RHONJ or any other side projects.”

This same article alleges Fuda was a “strong contender” to return, but her husband stood in the way because he was “difficult to deal with behind the scenes and [producers] didn’t feel it was worth the headache.”

Melissa Gorga attends the 2024 People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Gorga and Giudice, of course, are sisters-in-law — but they have feuded for years, to such an extent that Gorga has trashed her relative as toxic and has said she’ll never film with Giudice again.

But “Bravo loves the dynamic her husband [Joe Gorga] brings to the show,” this magazine explains, adding of the logic for keeping Melissa around:

“They find him funny and think viewers enjoy watching him do shots and interact with the other men. This isn’t something they wanted to let go of just yet.”

How will it work then? How will Gorga and Giudice co-exist on the same program?

Melissa Gorga attends the Vivint Smart Lighting Launch Party on June 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for Vivint)

They won’t have to, apparently.

“As far as where the women will wind up at this point, it’s looking likely RHONJ will be led by Melissa and Dolores, and Teresa will be given a spin-off,” OK! writes.

“While fans still want to likely see both Melissa and Teresa on RHONJ, there just isn’t a world where that has any chance of happening due to where things stood last season and continue to stand today.”

Interesting, huh? Would you tune in for a Teresa Giudice spinoff?

No one from Bravo itself has confirmed this rumor just yet, but we’ll keep readers apprised on the status of Season 15 when more news breaks.