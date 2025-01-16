Donald Trump Announces Mel Gibson, Sylvester Stallone, Jon Voight as ‘Special …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Trump has named Mel Gibson, Sylvester Stallone, and Jon Voight to a dubious honor.

Carrie Underwood isn’t the only famous person with abhorrent judgment. It is alarmingly common.

Despite the recent and devastating Los Angeles fires, Trump is still taking aim at Hollywood.

He’s naming all three outcast actors as “Special Ambassadors” to the entertainment industry. What does that mean?

Disgraced former (and future) president Donald Trump arrives on New Year’s Eve at his Mar-A-Lago Club on December 31, 2024. (Photo Credit: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images)

Trump announces Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone as ‘Special Ambassadors’

On Thursday, January 16, Donald Trump took to his ironically named Truth Social microblogging platform to share some news.

“It is my honor to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone, to be Special Ambassadors to a great but very troubled place, Hollywood, California,” the notorious criminal announced.

Trump then declared: “They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, BACK — BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!”

Donald Trump greets actor Sylvester Stallone onstage at the America First Policy Institute Gala held at Mar-a-Lago on November 14, 2024. (Photo Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

“These three very talented people,” Trump claimed, “will be my eyes and ears.”

He then threatened: “And I will get done what they suggest.” That’s vague yet sinister!

“It will again be, like The United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood!” Trump rambled.

Mel Gibson attends the UK Premiere of ‘Daddy’s Home 2’ at Vue West End on November 16, 2017. (Photo Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Why did Trump select Mel Gibson, Sylvester Stallone, and Jon Voight?

These are not three actors who come to most people’s minds. Pretty much ever.

However, though we hate to speculate on what passes for Donald Trump’s thought process at this point, it’s likely that he sees these men as his allies.

From Voight’s notorious politics to Stallone calling him the “second George Washington” to Gibson’s famous bigotry scandals, they seem relatively like-minded with Trump.

Donald Trump stands with actor Jon Voight outside the Oval Office before departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on January 28, 2020. (Photo Credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Though Donald Trump clearly craves the admiration and friendship of the most famous and beautiful people of the entertainment industry, he will never have it. And it’s possible that he has realized this.

To his core, Trump is a man who wants to be liked. If the people whose attention he covets despise him for his behavior, politics, and crimes, then he’ll take approval where he can get it. That means actors many people had forgotten were still alive, and it means crowds of people whom Trump would sooner avoid under other circumstances.

As for why Trump didn’t choose someone like Trump-supporter Zachary Levi? It’s not clear if he knows who he is off of the top of his head. Trump was born in the ’40s. He’d likely feel more comfortable speaking to geriatric actors who feel as if they are somehow oppressed by their own industry.

Donald Trump speaks to members of the media during a press conference at the Mar-a-Lago Club on January 07, 2025. (Photo Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

What does ‘Special Ambassador’ mean?

It’s unclear what a “special ambassador” could mean in this context. “Hollywood” is merely a part of Los Angeles, one associated with the entertainment industry. It is not a foreign government. There is no political embassy involved.

However, Trump has been threatening his critics, from television networks to late night hosts. He intends to leverage all of the political muscle of the White House to silence his perceived enemies, and to “punish” those whose words have hurt his feelings. This may be more of the same.

That is only one small part of America’s grim fate in the coming years. The good news is that it’s unclear what a sideshow act like Jon Voight, Sylvester Stallone, and Mel Gibson could do — even with Trump backing them.