Jimmy Kimmel Cries Discussing Donald Trump Victory, America’s Defeat

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As Jimmy Kimmel cries over the United States’ fate, he’s not alone.

As America and the world at large grapple with the grim 2024 election results, many struggle to put their feelings of despair into words.

Aside from obscenities, that is.

Jimmy Kimmel shared thoughtful words about the struggles to come. The topic moved him to tears, and he was not alone.

In the wake of Election 2024’s devastating news, Jimmy Kimmel teared up while discussing the imminent threats that Americans face in 2025 and beyond. (Image Credit: ABC)

Watch as Jimmy Kimmel cries with grief during his monologue

On November 5, 2024, Americans went to the polls. With voter turnout well over ten million lower than in the 2020 presidential election, the results were a horror show. Voters reelected disgraced former president Donald Trump.

With the convicted felon whose supporters attacked America itself set to retake the Oval Office, fears are mounting. This time, people expect him to dismantle many governmental safeguards and exact vengeance upon his perceived enemies. Those are, after all, among his campaign promises.

As you can see in the video below, Jimmy Kimmel became choked up while discussing the election results.

Addressing the audience, Jimmy Kimmel described it as a “terrible night for women, for children, for hundreds of thousands of hard-working immigrants.” He had to pause briefly to fight back tears.

Additionally, Kimmel listed the poor, senior citizens, the middle class, journalism, the justice system, and the people of Ukraine. But Jimmy wasn’t done yet.

He also noted that this was also a terrible night for the vast majority of Trump voters. Many of them don’t realize it yet, but they will. When prices spike, when healthcare dwindles, when recalls from contaminated foods grow in frequency … maybe they will. But many people will probably just manufacture others to blame instead of the monster gutting safety regulations left and right.

Seth Meyers also weighs in

On Late Night With Seth Meyers, the titular host grimly joked that Donald Trump will keep himself in office for life — especially since the presidency will likely prevent him from seeing the inside of a prison cell.

“Well, Donald Trump has won the 2024 election and will be president again for four more years, or eight, or 12, or whatever,” he half-joked.

Seth Meyers’ Trump impression has gotten much better than it was in 2016. Unfortunately, he’s going to get even more practice in the years to come.

Stephen Colbert checks in

“Hey there, how are you doing? If you watch this show regularly I’m guessing you’re not doing great. Yeah, me neither,” he said relatably from his desk.

Many people checked in with loved ones in the wake of the election results. Some of us awoke to messages of condolences from international friends — some expressing disbelief, others pure sympathy.

Speaking of other countries, Colbert played clips of international news coverage of the results. In addition to the imminent danger to human rights and institutions, the 2024 election results are also just very embarrassing.

Jimmy Fallon has an analogy

Though Jimmy Fallon infamously humanized Donald Trump during the 2016 campaign, he somewhat accurately characterized: “America decided to get back with a crazy ex and elect Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States.”

Fallon then added: “No matter who you voted for I think we can all agree that it’s going to be a rough Thanksgiving.”

If you’re someone who cries like Jimmy Kimmel when discussing the future, you’re not alone. And if you have relatives who’d mock you for caring about America’s dark path, maybe a Friendsgiving would be more inviting.