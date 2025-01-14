Donald Trump Targets Seth Meyers, Implicitly Threatens Retaliation Against Comcast for …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Seth Meyers is in the crosshairs of a very unstable man.

Ahead of the grim inauguration on January 20, much of America is dreading the horror of these next several years.

But even before disgraced former president Donald Trump retakes power, he is leveraging the threat of reprisal against his critics and perceived enemies.

He’s particularly taking aim at late night host Seth Meyers in one of his latest social media screeds.

Disgraced former and future president Donald Trump speaks to members of the media during a press conference at the Mar-a-Lago Club on January 07, 2025. (Photo Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

While threatening Comcast, Donald Trump is attacking Seth Meyers

Taking to his farcically named Truth Social media platform on Monday, January 13, Trump took aim at Seth Meyers as “Marble Mouth Meyers.” Not his best work.

He branded the comedian and late night host as “dumb and untalented,” labeling him as “merely a slot filler for the Scum that runs Comcast.” Comcast is NBC’s parent company.

“These guys should be paying a lot of money for the right to give these ‘in kind’ contributions to the Radical Left Democrat Party,” Trump ranted. (Notably, referring to the Democratic Party as the “Democrat” Party is an intentional political dogwhistle, and not merely a sign of Trump’s cognitive deterioration)

Taking to his ironically named social media platform, disgraced former and future president Donald Trump went on a rant about NBC and singled out one late night host in particular. Threatening reprisal against negative reporting is a key part of the checklist for fascist regimes. (Image Credit: Truth Social)

“These are not shows or entertainment,” Trump complained about Late Night With Seth Meyers and similar talk shows.

“They are simply political hits, 100% of the time, to me and the Republican Party,” he alleged.

In what appears to be a threat to financially penalize companies that platform his critics, Trump ominously added: “Comcast should pay a BIG price for this!”

During his “A Closer Look” segment, Seth Meyers discussed the feud between two of the alt-right’s most pathological personalities: Steve Bannon and Elon Musk. It’s a true Alien vs Predator situation for multiple reasons.

Why is Trump so angry at Seth Meyers?

Seth Meyers, like more or less everyone else, has been roasting Donald Trump for years. His political run began as a sick joke about a decade ago. Now, it’s our horrifying reality.

That has given Meyers a long time to work on his Trump impression. (It was actually pretty terrible back in 2017 and has substantially improved, but we wish that it were under better circumstances)

The timing of Trump’s social media tantrum appears to roughly coincide with new information about US special counsel Jack Smith’s damning Department of Justice filing.

Donald Trump arrives for a meeting with Republican governors at the Mar-a-Lago Club on January 09, 2025. (Photo Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Smith’s filing found what we all knew — that Donald Trump engaged in criminal behavior in his attempt to overturn the 2020 US election. Among other things, he “inspired his supporters to commit acts of physical violence” in the January 6 attack against the United States capitol.

Trump has previously claimed that Comcast should be under investigation for “treason.” Which is an odd accusation, especially coming from him.

“They are almost all dishonest and corrupt, but Comcast, with its one-side and vicious coverage by NBC NEWS, and in particular MSNBC, often and correctly referred to as MSDNC (Democrat National Committee!), should be investigated for its ‘Country Threatening Treason,'” he wrote on September 24, 2024.

Seth Meyers speaks onstage during the New York Public Radio 2024 Centennial Gala hosted by Seth Meyers at The Glass House Tavern on November 19, 2024. (Photo Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for New York Public Radio)

Why is he going after TV networks and late night shows?

We’re not psychologists and are certainly not experts in frontal lobe atrophy. Beyond that, however, we can reasonably speculate as to Donald Trump’s motivation for going after Seth Meyers.

To his core, Trump cannot handle criticism. It is a hallmark of fascist regimes throughout history, including those which he openly admires, that a free press must become a target. (Some liken Trump’s aspirations to Orban or Putin, but he arguably wishes to more closely resemble India’s Prime Minister, Modi)

Additionally, people like Trump and his ilk, like Elon Musk and others, tend to not respond well to ridicule. They like when people point out how dangerous they are. But when they are accurately depicted as clowns, it often causes social media rants. This is but one example among so many.