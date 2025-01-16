Kenny Law Cause of Death: ‘Moonshiners’ Star Passes Away at 68

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have some sad news to report from the world of reality TV:

Moonshiners star Kenny Law has passed away at the age of 68.

Word of his death comes courtesy of Kenny’s cousin, Henry Law, who reveals that the Virginia-based distiller died in an area hospital on Tuesday.

Kenny Law during one of his appearances on ‘Moonshiners.’ (Discovery)

Kenny Law’s Cause of Death

Sadly, Kenny spent quite a bit of time in the hospital in his later years.

While no official cause of death has been released, the reality star reportedly suffered from a slew of health issues toward the end of his life.

His cousin tells TMZ that Kenny battled diabetes, and he suffered a heart attack last year.

Henry Law says those factors, along with a recent blood infection led Kenny to be hospitalized last week and likely caused his death.

According to TMZ, “Kenny’s body just wore out after fighting both the infection and his underlying conditions.”

Henry adds that funeral arrangements have already been made, another indicator that the death was not entirely unexpected.

He tells TMZ that a viewing will be held Friday, followed by a graveside memorial service the following day.

‘Moonshiners’ star Kenny Law has passed away at the age of 68. (Discovery)

A Career as a Craftsman

Kenny was a regular on Moonshiners from the beginning of the show’s run on Discovery back in 2014.

Along with Henry, he co-ran the Law’s Choice Distillery in Franklin County, Virginia.

The cousins carried on a 200-year-old distilling tradition that was started by their ancestor Amos Law.

Kenny Law appears on the Discovery reality show ‘Moonshiners.’ (Discovery)

Numerous friends and fans have already paid tribute to Kenny, including his Moonshiners co-star, Amanda Bryant, who described the departed as “a true moonshine legend.”

“You will be dearly missed, it was an Honor to know you and call you my friend. Rest Easy Big Guy.” Bryant wrote on Instagram.

“Prayers for the whole Law family in this time. They are all very good friends of mine and my heart breaks for each of them. Rest In Peace Kenny Law Much Respect to you Always.”

Kenny Law appeared on all 14 seasons of Moonshiners. (Discovery)

The fact that Kenny’s death was anticipated does not make it any easier on the people who loved him.

And while he may have lived a very full life, 68 is still far too young to go.

Our thoughts go out to Kenny’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.