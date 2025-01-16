Method Man Accused of Assaulting Daughter’s Ex-Boyfriend at Staten Island Gym: …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Wu-Tang Clan rapper Method Man (real name Clifford Smith) has been accused of assaulting an acquaintance at a Crunch Fitness facility in Staten Island.

Police sources say the hip hop legend punched a man in the face seven times “with a closed fist.”

The 28-year-old alleged victim reportedly had a relationship with Smith’s daughter more than a decade ago.

Method Man attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Today’s altercation is believed to be in some way related to that relationship, but the exact nature of the conflict remains unknown.

Method Man Accused of Assault: What Do We Know?

While some outlets initially reported that the 54-year-old rapper had been arrested, it appears that that’s not the case.

According to a new report from the New York Post, the NYPD received a complaint about the incident, but no arrests were made.

Method Man attends the Fourth Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television, presented by the Critics Choice Association at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association)

Smith has yet to comment on the incident.

A Surprising Story

On social media, fans have expressed shock over what sounds like very out-of-character behavior from the famously laid-back emcee.

Over the course of his many years in the spotlight, Method Man has gained a reputation for his talent, charisma, and ambition, but never for violence or a short temper.

Rapper Clifford Smith Jr., also known as Method Man, speaks during a Juneteenth concert on the South Lawn of the White House on June 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

In addition to his work with the Wu-Tang Clan and his bestselling solo albums, Method Man has worked steadily as a film and television actor.

He starred in the beloved stoner comedy How High in 2001 and went on to portray Melvin “Cheese” Wagstaff in the acclaimed HBO drama The Wire.

More recently, Smith was a regular on the Stars series Power Book II: Ghost, which wrapped its four-season run in October.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.