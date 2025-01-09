Kate Middleton Turns 43 Amid Cancer Recovery, Unveils New Portrait

Kate Middleon has taken another trip around the sun.

On January 9, the Princess of Wales turned 43 years old… releasing a brand new self-portrait to celebrate the occasion and receiving a lovely message from her husband in honor of the milestone.

First, the portrait:

This portrait of Kate Middleton was released on January 9, 2025. (Matt Porteous)

And now the message from Prince William:

“To the most incredible wife and mother. The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine.”

William, of course, is referencing the couple’s three kids here.

He’s also citing Middleton’s journey over the past year or so, which has unfortunately been notable for the star’s battle with cancer of some kind.

She’s back! Kate Middleton is slowing making a return to Royal life. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

“We love you. W,” William concluded the statement.

Over the last several month, Middleton has undergone treatment for cancer and spent a lot of time out of the public eye.

In September, she announced that she had completed chemotherapy — yet cautioned that the road to recovery was still long and unpredictable.

Middleton said at the time she was “doing what I can to stay cancer free” and starting a “new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales looks on from a balcony during the annual Service Of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on November 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In October, the princess made her first public appearance since her treatment to meet the bereaved families of three kids killed in a knife attack in Southport, northwest England.

Then, in December, Kate accompanied her spouse for an official visit from Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani.

It all appears to be very promising, but sources recently made it clear:

Middleton won’t be resuming her full schedule any time soon.

Catherine, Princess of Wales chats with well-wishers after attending the Royal Family’s traditional Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham Estate in eastern England, on December 25, 2023. (Photo Credit: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

According to People Magazine, Kate is spending her birthday at home at Adelaide Cottage, Windsor with her husband and children.

The Royal beauty was most recently seen on Christmas Day… as she and her famous family — led by King Charles — walked to and from church at Sandringham, Norfolk.

Sources confirm Middleton chatted with well-wishers, and that many of her meaningful conversations with those gathered around were about illness.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and King Charles III on the balcony during Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace on June 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

In March 2024, Kate announced that she was undergoing treatment for cancer and added in September that she completed this treatment.

In a rare revelation at her Together at Christmas carol service in December, Kate said:

“I didn’t know this year was going to be the year that I’ve just had.”

No one ever does. But we’re so glad to see the princess smiling once again.