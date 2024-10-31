Kate Middleton Will Continue to Limit ‘Stress’ Following Chemotherapy

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kate Middleton is doing her best to manage her stress levels after completing chemotherapy treatments.

And this week, that will mean indulging in some spooky festivities with her three children.

Yes, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis all on break from Lambrook School, the Waleses are currently enjoying some downtime at Anmer Hall.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Patron of The AELTC looks on in the Royal Box during the Gentlemen’s Singles Final between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

A Royal Halloween

As we previously reported Kate will be taking her kids trick-or-treating, a tradition that she and William seem to enjoy.

In the past, neighbors have delighted at the sight of the future king and queen showing up at their door alongside their costumed offspring.

This year, The Mirror reports, Kate made a last-minute dash to her local Siansbury’s supermarket to pick up supplies for the night’s festivities.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit the Open Door Charity, a charity focused on supporting young adults across Merseyside with their mental health at the charityâ€™s flagship Bloom Building on January 12, 2023 in Birkenhead, England. (Photo by Jon Super-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Yes, it seems that after several months in which she had no choice but to prioritize rest and recovery, the Princess of Wales is back to her workaholic ways.

Fans were overjoyed last month when Kate revealed that she’d completed chemotherapy.

William later cautioned the public that his wife still “has a long way to go” in her health battle.

But she does seem to be on the upswing. Kate has resumed her royal duties, but one source close to the situation says she’s still keeping stress to a minimum.

Kate’s Efforts to Minimize Stress

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge watch from the Royal Box as Novak Djokovic of Serbia wins against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their Men’s Singles Quarter Final match on day nine of The Championships Wimbledon 2022. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

According to one insider, Kate is following the advice of medical experts and living a much more stress-free life these days.

“Kate loves reconnecting with the community and representing her family, but she’s also trying to find a balance between her duties and personal well-being,” the source tells Us Weekly.

“She appreciates the sense of purpose but wants to ensure her stress levels don’t get [too high].”

Royal journalist Christopher Andersen says those efforts are already paying off.

Catherine, Princess of Wales looks on following Marketa Vondrousova of Czech Republic’s victory in the Women’s Singles Final against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia on day thirteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2023. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The New Kate

“Kate has a lot more energy than she did even a few weeks ago,” Andersen tells Us.

“She’s tremendously relieved that the treatments seem to have worked and she can call herself cancer-free, but she’s not taking anything for granted. She’s following doctor’s orders. [It’s] baby steps.”

Well, we hope that Kate’s baby steps will continue to provide her with encouraging results. And we’re happy to hear that she’s taking it a bit easier these days.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.