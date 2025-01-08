Meghan Markle Mourns Beloved Rescue Dog: ‘My Sweet Guy’

Meghan Markle is mourning her beloved dog.

After the Duchess of Sussex rang in 2025 by returning to Instagram, she shared this heartbreaking news.

Guy was a beagle whom she rescued from a shelter.

Alongside moving footage of her beloved dog, Meghan shared a heartfelt tribute to him.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex arrives at the British High Commissioner residency where she met with Graca Machel, widow of former South African president Nelson Mandela, in Johannesburg, on October 2, 2019. (Photo Credit: MICHELE SPATARI/AFP via Getty Images)

Meghan Markle mourns her dog, Guy

On Tuesday, January 7, Meghan Markle took to Instagram to share this heartbreaking news.

“I have cried too many tears to count – the type of tears that make you get in the shower with the absurd hope that the running water on your face will somehow make you not feel them, or pretend they’re not there,” she wrote on the new account.

“But they are. And that’s okay too,” Meghan affirmed. “Thank you for so many years of unconditional love, my sweet Guy. You filled my life in ways you’ll never know. As ever, Meghan.”

As you can see, she shared even more than that while mourning Guy.

This beloved dog was part of Meghan’s life for many years. He was with her when she was filming Suits. He was there back when Harry proposed. And yes, Guy was around for the royal wedding.

The dearly departed dog also appears in the trailer for With Love, Meghan, her upcoming lifestyle and cooking series on Netflix.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives for The Paley Center for Media gala honoring actor and director Tyler Perry, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills on December 4, 2024. (Photo Credit: ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

“In 2015, I adopted a beagle from a dog rescue in Canada,” Meghan Markle reflected.

“He had been at a kill shelter in Kentucky and given a few days to live,” she revealed. “I swooped him up … and fell in love.”

Meghan confessed to having named him, writing: “They referred to him as ‘the little guy’ because he was so small and frail, so I named him ‘Guy’. And he was the best guy any girl could have asked for.”

“If you followed me on instagram back in the day, you saw a lot of him,” Meghan wrote to her longtime fans.

“He was with me at Suits, when I got engaged, (and then married), when I became a mom,” she listed. “He was with me for everything: the quiet, the chaos, the calm, the comfort.”

Naturally, words of sorrow and comfort came pouring in through the comments.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a forum about digital responsibility at EAN University during a visit around Colombia on August 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Diego Cuevas/Getty Images)

For some, this is only an excuse to hate her (like always)

However, not everyone was feeling entirely sympathetic. A particularly shady piece in The Daily Mail, one of the UK’s most notorious tabloids, included a jarring blend of empathy and condemnation.

“Noooooooo! Oh Meghan, my heart goes out to you. I did love you; I supported you,” the piece read at one point.

“But you made me angry with the revealing red red carpet dress, the wet look hair, the lack of elegance.” the piece spat. “Your new lost-grip-of-reality TV show has left me cold, as it brims with artifice and inauthenticity and controlling, never possible perfection.”

Just for the record, if you actively dislike someone because their hair looked “wet,” there is something wrong with you. Like, morally. The good news is that you can choose to become a better person! (It’s free!)

Despite her wet hair (whatever that means) and the audacity that she had to fall in love with Prince Harry, she’s just a person. A famous, beautiful woman who’s had a target on her for more than half a decade.

Our hearts go out to Meghan and her family at this time. They have Mamma Mia, another rescue beagle, and Pula, a rescue lab. Grief is never easy, but the mourning process is also a healing journey.