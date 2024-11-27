Kate Middleton Books First Major Visit Since Completing Cancer Treatment

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kate Middleton will soon be back in Royal action.

On November 25, Buckingham Palace announced that the 42-year-old will accompany husband Prince William for an upcoming meeting with Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani.

This couple has booked an official state visit to the United Kingdom on December 3.

Kate Middleton stands from the balcony during the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on November 10, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The occasion will mark Middleton’s most significant appearance of the year after she was diagnosed with cancer and underwent rounds of chemotherapy treatments over the previous several months.

To be clear, the Princess of Wales will NOT be attending the glamorous state dinner held at Buckingham Palace for the visiting dignitaries.

She isn’t ready for such an appearance.

However, Middleton has been gently and carefully stepping back into Royal duties after announcing on September 9 that she had completed chemotherapy.

Kate Middleton speaks with members of the Emergency Services during a visit to Southport Community Centre on October 10, 2024 in Southport, England. (Photo by Danny Lawson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The mother of three attended the Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall on November 9 and watched the Remembrance Day service from a balcony above the Cenotaph the next day.

As most of the free world knows by now, Middleton underwent major abdominal surgery in January, prompting many questions about her health status for a lengthy period of time afterward.

About two months later, Kate revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer, although we’ve never been told the type.

“I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” Kate said in a March 22 social media video.

“It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to [the kids] in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I’m going to be okay.”

Kate Middleton and her daughter arrive at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, south west London, on day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on July 14, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Fast forward to June and this update from the Princess:

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting.”

Middleton added back then that she was looking forward to attending the king’s birthday parade and hoped “to join a few public engagements over the summer,” while cautioning: “I am not out of the woods yet.”

Prince William has emphasized the same.

We’ll give the final word here to Kate, however, as she said in September:

The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. I am, however, looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.