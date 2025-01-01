Meghan Markle Returns to Instagram, Rings in 2025 With Stunning Video Shot By Prince …

Well, 2025 is already off to a surprising start for the Duchess of Sussex.

Following a hiatus of nearly five years, Meghan Markle has officially returned to Instagram!

The @meghan account was reserved under mysterious circumstances earlier this year, and it instantly began racking up big-name followers.

Britain’s Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, looks on as she attends a Sit Out with Britain’s Prince Harry (unseen), Duke of Sussex, at the Nigerian Defence Headquarters in Abuja on May 11, 2024 as they visit Nigeria as part of celebrations of Invictus Games anniversary. (Photo by KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

For obvious reasons, fans quickly jumped to the conclusion that the page belonged to the world’s most famous Meghan. And now, those suspicions have been confirmed!

Meghan Markle’s Triumphant Return to Instagram

Yes, Meghan jumped back into the social media pond in memorable fashion this morning.

In a video recorded by her husband, Prince Harry, the duchess frolicked on the beach and wrote “2025” in the sand before flashing a smile and running off camera.

Meghan did not allow comments on the post, and only she can see how many people “liked” it.

So the response to the clip remains somewhat of a mystery — although we know it’s already been “liked” by some celebrity friends of Meg’s, including Chrissy Teigen.

Many are taking the post as confirmation that Meghan and Harry’s “professional separation” strategy will continue into the new year.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2024 Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) Gala at L.A. Live Event Deck Top Floor Of The West Lot on October 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

Unlike, the couple’s previous account, this one one does not have Harry’s name, title, or official seal of approval anywhere near it.

(Although it seems that he’s more than happy to lend a hand behind the camera.)

A Lengthy Hiatus

Harry and Meghan stepped away from social in media in early 2020, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile,” the couple wrote at the time.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)

“Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realize the fullness of that promise,” they continued.

“While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community — for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another.

Fans are curious as to whether Meghan will use her new account to promote her American Riviera Orchard lifestyle brand, or if she’ll choose to focus on more personal content instead.

Whatever the case with more than 300,000 followers already, the Duchess of Sussex has once again captured the world’s attention.