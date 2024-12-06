Kate Middleton & Prince William ‘More In Love Than Ever’ Following …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Tonight, Kate Middleton and Prince William will appear together at her annual Royal Carols: Together at Christmas concert.

It’s the first event that Kate has hosted since she completed chemotherapy back in September.

Kate has made several public appearances in recent months, but this one is extra special, as the Christmas concert has come to be regarded as her signature event.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales stand together during a state visit by the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his wife Sheikha Jawaher at Buckingham Palace on day one of The Amir of the State of Qatar’s visit to the United Kingdom on December 3, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Mina Kim-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

So she’s probably feeling considerable pressure ahead of tonight’s holiday celebration. Fortunately, she’ll be surrounded by supporters and loved ones.

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Next Chapter

While they’ve never been big fans of public displays of affection (they are members of the British royal family, after all), the closeness and stability of Will and Kate’s marriage is the stuff of legend.

And one insider says the couple’s bond is stronger than ever in the wake of Kate’s recent health struggles.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend a ceremonial welcome for The President and the First Lady of the Republic of Korea at Horse Guards Parade on November 21, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

“It’s safe to say that her health crisis has made Kate and William stronger as a couple — and now they’re more in love than ever before,” the source tells Life & Style.

“William and Kate have been to hell and back, and it just proves that nothing can break them,” the insider adds.

“Kate was truly amazed. She says she grew fonder of William and they developed an even deeper connection.”

A Holiday Season to Remember

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, accompanied by their parents the Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot on September 7, 2022 in Bracknell, England. (Photo by Jonathan Brady – Pool/Getty Images)

So the Prince and Princess of Wales will have numerous causes for celebration tonight.

It’s the holiday season; Kate is now cancer-free, and her relationship with William is apparently better than ever.

“Kate would never discuss this publicly, but she finds that the strength William displayed throughout her ordeal has made him more attractive, irresistible even,” says the source.

“It definitely helped them find their spark again.”

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales wait to greet the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his wife Sheikha Jawaher, as they arrive on day one of The Amir of the State of Qatar’s visit to the United Kingdom on December 3, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Aaron Chown-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Also helping the spark is William’s beard, which Kate reportedly finds “quite rousing.” Whatever works!

An Emotional Event

“This year’s service provides a moment to reflect upon the importance of love and empathy, and how much we need each other,” Kensington Palace said in a statement announcing the return of the annual Christmas concert.

“Especially in the most difficult times of our lives.”

The statement didn’t mention any royals by name, but it seemed to echo William’s recent remark that the past year has been “the hardest year in [his] life.”

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales speak with members of the Emergency Services during a visit to Southport Community Centre on October 10, 2024 in Southport, England. (Photo by Danny Lawson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The concert is being promoted with an illustration from the artist Charles Mackesy, which reads:

“How did I help? You were by my side, which was everything.”

“It’s given her a new outlook,” says the source of Kate’s tumultuous year. “Her relationship with William was always strong, but now they’re even more united as a couple.”