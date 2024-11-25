Kate Middleton Invites Taylor Swift Fans Victimized By Knife Attack to Christmas Celebration

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kate Middleton is making the holiday season a bit brighter for Taylor Swift fans who were victimized in a horrific attack.

As you may recall, three children were killed in a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, England on July 29.

Ten other people, including eight children, were badly injured.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to Southport Community Centre on October 10, 2024 in Southport, England.

Will and Kate Reach Out

In October, Kate and William visited Southport in order to meet with those who had been affected by the attack.

It was one of Kate’s first official engagements in the weeks after she completed her chemotherapy treatments.

Now, the Princess of Wales is once again reaching out to the survivors and their families.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to Southport Community Centre on October 10, 2024 in Southport, England.

According to a new report from The Sun, Kate and William have invited the victims and their families to their annual Christmas carol service, which will be held on December 6.

The concert has become one of the most popular events on the royal calendar in recent years. This will be the fourth time that Kate has hosted.

“This year, Her Royal Highness wanted to celebrate the many people supporting those in need — individuals who have inspired, counseled, comforted, and above all else, shown that love is the greatest gift we can receive,” reads a statement from Kensington Palace.

“This theme takes inspiration from the Christmas story, which encourages us to consider the experiences of others and the important human need of giving and receiving empathy.”

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 9, 2024 in London, England.

Kate Middleton Comforts Taylor Swift Fans and Their Families

According to a new report by People, Kate has invited 1,600 guests, most of whom “worked for their communities and helped others in need” in the past year.

Insiders say Kate was deeply moved by her visit to Southport and is looking forward to once again meeting with the families who were affected by the dance class attack.

“This year’s service provides a moment to reflect upon the importance of love and empathy, and how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives,” reads a statement from Kate’s office.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive for a visit to Southport Community Centre on October 10, 2024 in Southport, England.

“The service will shine a light on individuals from all over the UK who have shown love, kindness and empathy towards others in their communities,”

The event will be filmed and broadcast throughout the UK on Christmas Eve.

We’re sure Will and Kate are well aware that nothing can ease the pain of the parents who are soon to spend their first Christmas without the daughters who were tragically taken from them.

But perhaps some comfort can be found in the knowledge that they have the support of an entire nation behind them.