Golden Globes 2025: The Complete List of the Night’s Biggest Winners!

The 82nd Golden Globes have come to an end, and we have your complete list of this year’s big winners!

It was a night to remember, as host Nikki Glaser honored (and gently roasted) Hollywood’s best and brightest.

Here’s a complete list of the stars who took home the night’s top prizes:

Irish actor Colin Farrell poses with the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television award for “The Penguin” in the press room during the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 5, 2025. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Best Actress in a Limited Series

Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer

Cristin Milioti – The Penguin

Sofía Vergara – Griselda

Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Kate Winslet – The Regime

Winner: Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country

US actress and director Jodie Foster arrives for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 5, 2025. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

Best Actor in a Limited Series

Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline – Disclaimer

Cooper Koch – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Ewan McGregor – A Gentleman in Moscow

Andrew Scott – Ripley

Winner: Colin Farrell – The Penguin

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Kathryn Hahn – Agatha All Along

Winner: Jean Smart – Hacks

Jean Smart, winner of the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy award for â€œHacks,â€ poses in the press room during the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Award at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel – Shrinking

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Winner: Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a TV Series

Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Dakota Fanning – Ripley

Allison Janney – The Diplomat

Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country

Winner: Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer

Jessica Gunning, winner of Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television award for “Baby Reindeer,” poses in the press room during the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Award at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a TV Series

Javier Bardem – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Harrison Ford – Shrinking

Jack Lowden – Slow Horses

Diego Luna – La Máquina

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Winner: Tadanobu Asano – Shogun

Best Television Series – Drama

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Slow Horses

Squid Game

Winner: Shogun

Hiroyuki Sanada, winner of the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama award for â€œShÅgun,â€ poses in the press room during the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Award at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

The Gentlemen

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Winner: Hacks

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Pamela Anderson – The Last Showgirl

Angelina Jolie – Maria

Nicole Kidman – Babygirl

Tilda Swinton – The Room Next Door

Kate Winslet – Lee

Winner: Fernanda Torres – I’m Still Here

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain

Hugh Grant – Heretic

Gabriel LaBelle – Saturday Night

Jesse Plemons – Kinds of Kindness

Glen Powell – Hit Man

Winner: Sebastian Stan – A Different Man

US actor Sebastian Stan poses with the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy award for “A Different Man” in the press room during the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 5, 2025. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Pamela Anderson – The Last Showgirl

Angelina Jolie – Maria

Nicole Kidman – Babygirl

Tilda Swinton – The Room Next Door

Fernanda Torres – I’m Still Here

Kate Winslet – Lee

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Timothee Chalamet – A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig – Queer

Colman Domingo – Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes – Conclave

Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice

Winner: Adrien Brody – The Brutalist

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Selena Gomez – Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande – Wicked

Felicity Jones – The Brutalist

Margaret Qualley – The Substance

Isabella Rossellini – Conclave

Winner: Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez

Zoe Saldana attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov – Anora

Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce – The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice

Denzel Washington – Gladiator II

Winner: Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Amy Adams – Nightbitch

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison – Anora

Zendaya – Challengers

Winner: Demi Moore – The Substance



Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain

Hugh Grant – Heretic

Gabriel LaBelle – Saturday Night

Jesse Plemons – Kinds of Kindness

Glen Powell – Hit Man

Winner: Sebastian Stan – A Different Man

US actor Sebastian Stan poses with the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy award for “A Different Man” in the press room during the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 5, 2025. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Best Motion Picture – Drama

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

September 5

Winner: The Brutalist

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Anora

Challengers

Wicked

A Real Pain

The Substance

Winner: Emilia Pérez

Best Director

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker – Anora

Edward Berger – Conclave

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

Payal Kapadia – All We Imagine as Light

Winner: Brady Corbet – The Brutalist