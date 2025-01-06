Golden Globes 2025: The Complete List of the Night’s Biggest Winners!

The 82nd Golden Globes have come to an end, and we have your complete list of this year’s big winners!
It was a night to remember, as host Nikki Glaser honored (and gently roasted) Hollywood’s best and brightest.
Here’s a complete list of the stars who took home the night’s top prizes:
Best Actress in a Limited Series
Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer
Cristin Milioti – The Penguin
Sofía Vergara – Griselda
Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Kate Winslet – The Regime
Winner: Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country
Best Actor in a Limited Series
Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline – Disclaimer
Cooper Koch – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Ewan McGregor – A Gentleman in Moscow
Andrew Scott – Ripley
Winner: Colin Farrell – The Penguin
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series
Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Kathryn Hahn – Agatha All Along
Winner: Jean Smart – Hacks
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series
Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel – Shrinking
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Winner: Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a TV Series
Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Dakota Fanning – Ripley
Allison Janney – The Diplomat
Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country
Winner: Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a TV Series
Javier Bardem – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Harrison Ford – Shrinking
Jack Lowden – Slow Horses
Diego Luna – La Máquina
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
Winner: Tadanobu Asano – Shogun
Best Television Series – Drama
The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Slow Horses
Squid Game
Winner: Shogun
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
The Gentlemen
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Winner: Hacks
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Pamela Anderson – The Last Showgirl
Angelina Jolie – Maria
Nicole Kidman – Babygirl
Tilda Swinton – The Room Next Door
Kate Winslet – Lee
Winner: Fernanda Torres – I’m Still Here
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain
Hugh Grant – Heretic
Gabriel LaBelle – Saturday Night
Jesse Plemons – Kinds of Kindness
Glen Powell – Hit Man
Winner: Sebastian Stan – A Different Man
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Timothee Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig – Queer
Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice
Winner: Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Selena Gomez – Emilia Pérez
Ariana Grande – Wicked
Felicity Jones – The Brutalist
Margaret Qualley – The Substance
Isabella Rossellini – Conclave
Winner: Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Yura Borisov – Anora
Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice
Denzel Washington – Gladiator II
Winner: Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Amy Adams – Nightbitch
Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison – Anora
Zendaya – Challengers
Winner: Demi Moore – The Substance
Best Motion Picture – Drama
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nickel Boys
September 5
Winner: The Brutalist
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Anora
Challengers
Wicked
A Real Pain
The Substance
Winner: Emilia Pérez
Best Director
Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker – Anora
Edward Berger – Conclave
Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
Payal Kapadia – All We Imagine as Light
Winner: Brady Corbet – The Brutalist