Golden Globes 2025: The Complete List of the Night's Biggest Winners!

By Author Tyler Johnson at Jan 06, 2025 • Category Golden Globe Awards

The 82nd Golden Globes have come to an end, and we have your complete list of this year’s big winners!

It was a night to remember, as host Nikki Glaser honored (and gently roasted) Hollywood’s best and brightest.

Here’s a complete list of the stars who took home the night’s top prizes:

Irish actor Colin Farrell poses with the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television award for “The Penguin” in the press room during the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 5, 2025. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Best Actress in a Limited Series

Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer
Cristin Milioti – The Penguin
Sofía Vergara – Griselda
Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Kate Winslet – The Regime
Winner: Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country

US actress and director Jodie Foster arrives for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 5, 2025. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

Best Actor in a Limited Series

Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline – Disclaimer
Cooper Koch – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Ewan McGregor – A Gentleman in Moscow
Andrew Scott – Ripley
Winner: Colin Farrell – The Penguin

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Kathryn Hahn – Agatha All Along
Winner: Jean Smart – Hacks

Jean Smart, winner of the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy award for â€œHacks,â€ poses in the press room during the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Award at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel – Shrinking
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Winner: Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a TV Series

Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Dakota Fanning – Ripley
Allison Janney – The Diplomat
Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country
Winner: Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer

Jessica Gunning, winner of Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television award for “Baby Reindeer,” poses in the press room during the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Award at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a TV Series

Javier Bardem – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Harrison Ford – Shrinking
Jack Lowden – Slow Horses
Diego Luna – La Máquina
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
Winner: Tadanobu Asano – Shogun

Best Television Series – Drama

The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Slow Horses
Squid Game
Winner: Shogun

Hiroyuki Sanada, winner of the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama award for â€œShÅgun,â€ poses in the press room during the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Award at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
The Gentlemen
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Winner: Hacks

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Timothee Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig – Queer
Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice
Winner: Adrien Brody – The Brutalist

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Selena Gomez – Emilia Pérez
Ariana Grande – Wicked
Felicity Jones – The Brutalist
Margaret Qualley – The Substance
Isabella Rossellini – Conclave
Winner: Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez

Zoe Saldana attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov – Anora
Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice
Denzel Washington – Gladiator II
Winner: Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain

US actor Sebastian Stan poses with the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy award for “A Different Man” in the press room during the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 5, 2025. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Best Motion Picture – Drama

A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nickel Boys
September 5
Winner: The Brutalist

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Anora
Challengers
Wicked
A Real Pain
The Substance
Winner: Emilia Pérez

Best Director

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker – Anora
Edward Berger – Conclave
Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
Payal Kapadia – All We Imagine as Light
Winner: Brady Corbet – The Brutalist