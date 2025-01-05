Ariana Grande Blasts Body-Shamers: 'Nobody Has The Right to Say S--t'

Ariana Grande wants to make something clear: no one has the right to ‘say s–t’ about her body.

With the box office success of Wicked Part 1, fans are holding space for Ariana and Cynthia’s interviews.

The two have addressed everything from shipping discourse to the emotional impact of the soundtrack.

And in a new interview, Ariana is also clapping back at body-shaming that she has received.

Ariana Grande attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation screening and Q&A of “Wicked” at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center on December 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

Body-shamers have been going after Ariana Grande for a long time

During a recent interview with French content creator Crazy Sally, Ariana Grande and Cynthia touched upon topics beyond Wicked. One of those topics was body-shaming.

“I’ve been doing this in front of the public and been a specimen in a Petri dish really since I was 16 or 17. I have heard it all. I’ve heard every version of it,” 31-year-old Ariana acknowledged.

The singer, who was on Broadway before she ever graced a Nickelodeon set, added: “You’re young and you’re hearing all kinds of things.”

Ariana Grande attends the “Wicked” New York Premiere at the Museum of Modern Art on November 14, 2024. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

“It’s hard to protect yourself from that noise,” Ariana acknowledged. “It’s something that is uncomfortable no matter what scale you’re experiencing it on.”

She added: “Even if you go to Thanksgiving dinner and someone’s granny says ‘Oh my god you look skinnier, what happened?’ or ‘You look heavier what happened?'”

As if invoking the nonsense-words from Wicked‘s lyrics, Ariana addressed the “comfortability” that society gives people when it comes to commenting on other people’s bodies.

Body-shaming is a vile entitlement to other people’s lives

Ariana characterized this sort of toxic cultural intrusion as “dangerous for all parties involved.”

How does she cope with it? “I’m really lucky to have the support system that I have and to just know and trust that I’m beautiful,” the beloved singer explained.

“But I do know what the pressure of that noise feels like,” Ariana acknowledged. “It’s been a resident in my life since I was 17. I just don’t invite it in anymore.”

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo attend as Universal Pictures presents special New York City WICKED Screening at Metrograph on December 03, 2024. (Photo Credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

“I have work to do, I have a life to live, I have friends to love on,” she affirmed.

Ariana continued: “I have so much love. It’s not invited, so I don’t leave space for it anymore.”

She then emphasized that everyone should cut off this noise when they can. “You keep yourself safe because no one has the right to say s–t,” she advised.

Ariana Grande attends the “Wicked: Part One” European Premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on November 18, 2024. (Photo Credit: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Like Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo has seen this ugly side of society

Cynthia noted that she brought her experience as an “alternative and different” Black woman to her role in Wicked.

She also emphasized that she feels “proud” of Ariana for discussing this with such honesty. It’s not an easy topic.

Many might try to argue that they are merely expressing “concerns.” That’s true of Ariana’s fans or of someone’s grandma. However, actual care for someone means not trying to police their body. Yes, even celebrities. Even the skinny ones.