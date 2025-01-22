Ally Lewber Remains Separated From James Kennedy Despite His ‘Desperate’ …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Last month, Vanderpump Rules alum James Kennedy was arrested on domestic violence charges following an incident at a party hosted by fellow Bravo star Kathy Hilton.

The alleged victim was not identified at the time, and the exact nature of the incident is still unclear.

But whatever happened, it had a profound impact on James’ relationship with longtime girlfriend Ally Lewber.

James Kennedy and Ally Lewber attend the grand opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas on December 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

James Kennedy and Ally Lewber Appear to Grow Apart

About a week after James’ arrest, Ally began the process of moving out of the home they had shared.

And earlier this week, TMZ reported that James and Ally both looked “very unhappy” as they were spotted moving more of her belongings out of his house.

Now, a new report from The Sun alleges that James and Ally have basically called it quits.

James Kennedy and Ally Lewber attend The Brent Shapiro Foundation’s Summer Spectacular 2023 at The Beverly Hilton on September 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for The Brent Shapiro Foundation)

A source tells the outlet that James and Ally “still talk and check in with each other, but Ally is still living her own life” after moving out.

“She’s focusing on her own peace and healing and her astrology career, and James is not her priority right now,” the insider said.

“He is desperately pleading with her to take him back, and she hasn’t fully pulled the trigger yet, but it’s headed in that direction of her walking away.”

James Kennedy and Ally Lewber attend the 5th Annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on May 18, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

The source explains that Ally’s time away from James has “made her realize he’s not healthy for her and it’s better for both of them if they broke up for good.”

A History of Rage

As Vanderpump viewers know, James’ problems with anger and alcohol have been welll-documented over the years.

There’s been no word yet on whether James — who has quit drinking several times in recent years — consumed any alcohol on the night of Hilton’s party.

James Kennedy and Ally Lewber attend the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

There are conflicting reports about the incident that led to Kennedy’s arrest, but Page Six has confirmed that the DJ and former reality star was “taken away in cuffs and booked for misdemeanor domestic violence before being released on $20,000 bail.”

Neither party has publicly revealed any specifics about the incident, but Ally issued a statement thanking fans for their support.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support and for checking in on me,” she wrote.

Ally Lewber and James Kennedy attend DailyMail.com and TMX opening celebration of Schwartz & Sandy’s on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DailyMail.com)

“I’m OK and taking the time I need right now. I deeply appreciate all the kindness and respect for my privacy during this time.”

In a statement of his own, James explained that he’s “taking time to focus on my sobriety, personal growth, and being present for my loved ones.”

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.