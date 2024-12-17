Ally Lewber Moves Out of Home She Shared With James Kennedy Following Domestic Violence Arrest

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Earlier this week, we reported on the news that James Kennedy had been arrested for domestic violence.

We still don’t know if James will face charges for the incident, but it seems that the events of that night have had a major impact on his relationship.

Neither James nor Ally has yet offered up any specifics about the events leading up to the arrest.

James Kennedy and Ally Lewber attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for MTV)

But she did post a statement in which she thanked fans for their support during this difficult time.

And now, it looks as though Ally has decided to move out of the home she had been sharing with James.

James Kennedy Helps Ally Lewber Move Out of Their Home

Photos obtained by Page Six show James assisting Ally as she loads her belongings into her car.

James Kennedy and Ally Lewber attend the 5th Annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on May 18, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

It’s unclear if Ally is moving out permanently or if this is just a temporary break.

Whatever the case, the Ohio native has assured her loved ones that she’s not in any danger.

“Ally has been telling friends she’s doing OK. She’s definitely safe and not in danger with James,” an insider tells Page Six.

James Kennedy and Ally Lewber arrive at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 20, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

“I’m OK and taking the time I need right now,” she wrote on Instagram. “I deeply appreciate all the kindness and respect for my privacy during this time.”

According to police reports, James has been accused of throwing a woman to the ground.

No charges have been filed, and Ally has been named as the victim.

James Kennedy and Ally Lewber attend the grand opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas on December 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

“We are in the process of conducting our own investigation into the allegations levied by the Burbank Police Department against James,” Kennedy’s lawyers, Scott Leemon and Leonard Levine, said in a statement issued earlier this week.

“We understand that there were no injuries and we are hoping that after careful review, the city attorney’s office will decide not to file formal charges.”

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.