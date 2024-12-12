James Kennedy ARRESTED for Domestic Violence: Get the Details

Reading Time: 3 minutes

James Kennedy is in trouble with the law.

According to TMZ, the Vanderpump Rules alum was arrested on Thursday night on a charge of misdemeanor domestic violence.

James Kennedy attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 20, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)

We’re still gathering details, but law enforcement insiders told the aforementioned celebrity gossip outlet that Burbank, California police were dispatched after getting a call about an argument between a man and a woman at a home in the region.

A witness reportedly saw Kennedy arguing with a woman and allegedly grabbing her.

Yikes, huh?

Officers who responded to the scene did not see any visible injuries on the victim, TMZ also notes, while adding that Kennedy has been released after posting a $20,000 bail.

James Kennedy attends The Brent Shapiro Foundation’s Summer Spectacular 2023 at The Beverly Hilton on September 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for The Brent Shapiro Foundation)

For those wondering, the long-time Bravo personality and his girlfriend, Ally Lewber, were in attendance at Kathy Hilton’s Christmas party the evening of the arrest.

To emphasize, though, it has NOT been confirmed if she is the woman involved in the supposed incident.

The lovers started dating in 2022, with Lewber even coming on board back then as a cast member on Vanderpump Rules.

Earlier this year, Lewber addressed speculation that Kennedy was physically abusive during their relationship, most notably inside of a vehicle two years ago after the MTV Movie Awards.

James Kennedy and Ally Lewber attend the 5th Annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on May 18, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

“That never happened. There was no physical altercation,” Lewber told Scheana Shay on her podcast in February.

“Yes, we were in the car together. I thought we were having fun. We were having fun. But then James and I did get into an argument, but there was no physical assault.

“I was not bleeding, and they didn’t have to get out of the car and separate us. So that didn’t happen. That’s all I’ll say on that.”

Lewber made it clear in this interview that Kennedy never “physically hurt” or “assaulted” her.

James Kennedy attends the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV)

The Burbank City Attorney’s Office is currently reviewing the case for possible charges.

Neither Kennedy nor Lewber has commented yet on the arrest.

Elsewhere, but relatedly, we learned last week that Kennedy will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules because the series will be rebooted next year with a new cast.