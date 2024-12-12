James Kennedy ARRESTED for Domestic Violence: Get the Details

James Kennedy is in trouble with the law.
According to TMZ, the Vanderpump Rules alum was arrested on Thursday night on a charge of misdemeanor domestic violence.
We’re still gathering details, but law enforcement insiders told the aforementioned celebrity gossip outlet that Burbank, California police were dispatched after getting a call about an argument between a man and a woman at a home in the region.
A witness reportedly saw Kennedy arguing with a woman and allegedly grabbing her.
Yikes, huh?
Officers who responded to the scene did not see any visible injuries on the victim, TMZ also notes, while adding that Kennedy has been released after posting a $20,000 bail.
For those wondering, the long-time Bravo personality and his girlfriend, Ally Lewber, were in attendance at Kathy Hilton’s Christmas party the evening of the arrest.
To emphasize, though, it has NOT been confirmed if she is the woman involved in the supposed incident.
The lovers started dating in 2022, with Lewber even coming on board back then as a cast member on Vanderpump Rules.
Earlier this year, Lewber addressed speculation that Kennedy was physically abusive during their relationship, most notably inside of a vehicle two years ago after the MTV Movie Awards.
“That never happened. There was no physical altercation,” Lewber told Scheana Shay on her podcast in February.
“Yes, we were in the car together. I thought we were having fun. We were having fun. But then James and I did get into an argument, but there was no physical assault.
“I was not bleeding, and they didn’t have to get out of the car and separate us. So that didn’t happen. That’s all I’ll say on that.”
Lewber made it clear in this interview that Kennedy never “physically hurt” or “assaulted” her.
The Burbank City Attorney’s Office is currently reviewing the case for possible charges.
Neither Kennedy nor Lewber has commented yet on the arrest.
Elsewhere, but relatedly, we learned last week that Kennedy will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules because the series will be rebooted next year with a new cast.