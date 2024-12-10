Taylor Swift Gave Eras Tour Team $197 Million in Bonuses: Ridiculous, Generous Details …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We’ve known for awhile now that Taylor Swift is talented. And inspirational. And record-breaking. And, just overall, a once-in-a-generation celebrity.

But now we can also confirm the following:

Taylor Swift is extremely generous.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Johan Cruijff Arena on July 04, 2024 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Earlier this week, in the wake of the musician wrapping up the historic Eras Tour, E! News learned Swift gave out $197 million in bonuses to those working behind the scenes and on stage with her throughout this epic event.

Such employees include truck drivers, caterers, the merchandise team, production staff of all levels, carpenters, her dancers and band, security, choreographers, the hair, make-up and wardrobe teams, physical therapists and her video team — among many others.

That’s just wild to contemplate.

The Eras Tour came to an end on December 8 in Vancouver.

Taylor Swift attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

All told, according to The New York Post, the official gross for the 21-month tour in stadiums around the globe came to $2,077,618,725, based on a total sold-out attendance of 10,168,008.

That $2 billion number is roughly double the previous figure for a tour gross.

Yes, just to be clear, over 10 million people attended Swift’s concerts and the total amount of money made cleared $2 billion.

Seems like numbers worth repeating. Sheer craziness.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Johan Cruijff Arena on July 5, 2024 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

As Swift ponders yet another tour in 2026, fans are coming to grips with the conclusion of this one.

Doing the math on the above figures, meanwhile, means that Taylor gave almost 10% of her ticket sales back to the team behind the tour.

Previously, after the suoerstar wrapped the first North American leg of her tour in August 2023, the public discovered that the artist had gifted $55 million in bonuses to those working on the tour with her.

“We have toured the entire world with this tour, we have had so many adventures,” Swift said to a sold-out crowd at her final stop on Sunday.

“It has been the most exciting, powerful, electrifying, intense, most challenging thing I’ve ever done in my entire life.”

Taylor Swift inspires us all on a daily basis. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

The singer opens her first show of her The Eras tour in Glendale, Arizona on March 17, 2023.

“We’ve got to perform for over 10 million people,” she continued in Vancouver. “And tonight we get to play one last show for you here tonight.”

The musician also made a nod to the Eras Toyr with a telling lyric change during one of her final surprise songs, Long Live.

While performing the Speak Now album track at her piano, Swift changed the lyrics from “It was the end of a decade / But the start of an age,” to the following:

It was the end of an era/But the start of an age.