It’s only natural for fans to be wondering why Travis missed Taylor’s last show of the Era’s Tour.

As we previously reported, Travis had to miss out on a lot of this final stretch of Taylor’s concerts. This is because football, the sport that he plays professionally, is back in season.

Sunday, December 8, was the final show of the Eras World Tour. It has been a triumph.

Travis must have had a good reason for missing the grand finale, right? Right?

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs interacts with fans after a 19-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 08, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Travis Kelce missed Taylor’s last show

On Sunday, Taylor Swift closed out the Era’s World Tour. It was a bittersweet moment for millions of fans.

Bitter, because it’s the end of an Era(‘s Tour) for Swifties. Sweet, because it’s another Taylor performance. And, of course, because Taylor deserves a break.

But why did Travis Kelce miss Taylor Swift’s last show of the tour? Simply put — because Sunday was a big day for him, too.

Singer Taylor Swift walks into the stadium prior to the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 29, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The reason that he missed Taylor’s last show of the tour was because he was facing off on the field.

Those familiar with sports report that the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce’s football team, are on a remarkable winning streak.

On Sunday, his team clashed with the Los Angeles Chargers. It was a close game — but not close enough for the Chargers.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs is chased by Junior Colson #25 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 08, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Why did Travis Kelce miss Taylor Swift’s last show?

On Sunday, the Chiefs defeated the Chargers by 19 to 17.

This was a close match. And while those familiar with the sports say that Matthew Wright and Patrick Mahomes were arguably the MVPs, Travis Kelce remains a valued member of the team.

He is also by far the most famous, thanks pretty much entirely to his relationship with Taylor.

Taylor Swift attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

According to those familiar with the sport, the Chiefs have won their ninth consecutive AFC West title. This also means that they are pulling out ahead of both the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In particular, the Chiefs seem to be coming out ahead in very close games. This keeps fans on both sides on the edges of their seats right until the end.

These victories don’t necessarily mean that the Chiefs will play in the Super Bowl in February 2025. That, as we understand it, will remain up in the air until the “postseason” mere weeks before the big game. But they seem to be on track for another remarkable season of football.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 08, 2024. (Photo Credit: David Eulitt/Getty Images)

So, yes, Travis missed Taylor’s last show because his team is scoring numerous victories and aiming to score many more.

Taylor and Travis have very different fan groups. As a result, the two “sides” have sometimes struggled to learn about the other’s career, industry, and what makes their stadium appearances so important.

But Taylor and Travis don’t seem to have that problem. They’ve been cheering each other on — but also acknowledging when their own obligations have to come first. Basically, you don’t have to see the value in whatever happens in football to get that it’s important to Travis.