Prince Harry Allegedly Threatened King Charles Following Eviction: Do You Ever Want to …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Last year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were evicted from Frogmore Cottage by order of King Charles.

The couple’s apartments in the Windsor estate had served as their home base during visits to the UK, and Charles’ decision to kick the Sussexes out was regarded by many as an unnecessary act of aggression.

Defenders of the king say he was merely cutting costs, while Sussex supporters insist that this was a punitive measure prompted by Charles’ outrage over claims made in Harry’s memoir.

Whatever the case, the move seems to have had the effect of deepening the rift between the warring factions of the royal family, at least temporarily.

King Charles III and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is carried into Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Hannah McKay- WPA Pool/Getty Images)

King Charles and Prince Harry’s Tense Relationship

There have been occasional signs of easing tensions, such as when Harry and Meghan called Charles on his birthday, and royal insiders say the king happily accepted this long-distance olive branch.

Apparently, the monarch chatted with his youngest son, his daughter-in-law, and his two American grandchildren for several minutes before reluctantly hanging up to mingle with his in-person guests.

It was a surprising turn of events, as only a few months prior, Harry had poignantly suggested to his father that the eviction might lead to a permanent estrangement.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the cycling medal ceremony at the Cycling Track during day six of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 15, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

The source of this information is a controversial book by journalist Omid Scobie, a longtime ally of the Sussexes.

Throwing Down the Gauntlet

According to Scobie, when Charles kicked the Sussexes out of Frogmore, Harry indicated that the move might have lasting consequences.

“Don’t you want to see your grandchildren?” Harry allegedly asked Charles.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet with NATO Joint Force Command and families from Italy and Netherlands during day five of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 14, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

There are many ways that that question can be interpreted, and since Scobie is a longtime Sussex defender, he likely intended the anecdote to bolster the duke’s image by demonstrating his ability and willingness to stand up to his domineering father.

But not everyone took it that way.

Critics insist that Harry was threatening Charles and attempting to use his own children as bargaining chips.

The account seems to have backfired, as many have praised Charles for his refusal to back down in the face of Harry’s “bullying.”

King Charles III departs the Coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 06, 2023 in London, England. (Getty Images)

The far more likely explanation for this exchange is that Harry was simply pointing out to his father that it would be more difficult for him to visit with the entire family in tow if the king took steps that would force him to secure his own accommodations.

And indeed it has been.

The Aftermath

Due to security concerns, Harry has traveled solo during his past several visits to London. And once again, the Sussexes will not be making the trip to the UK for Christmas this year.

Interestingly, Charles’ role as the royal landlord is now creating additional issues, as he’s asked Prince Andrew to vacate Windsor Castle, but the king’s brother has thus far refused.

Apparently, Charles is more sympathetic to the scandal-plagued Andrew than to his own son.

The birthday phone call may have been a step in the right direction, but clearly, this family has a long way to go before they can spend a peaceful holiday together.