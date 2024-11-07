The King Charles-Prince Andrew Feud Heats Up with Fight Over Royal Residence

King Charles and Prince Andrew have always had a complicated relationship.
In recent years, the main point of contention has been Andrew’s numerous scandals, including his involvement with infamous sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
But the rift appears to be less serious than the feud between Prince William and Prince Harry. After all, Charles and Andrew are still on speaking terms.
That said, the monarch and his black sheep younger brother have been butting heads for years. And it seems that the situation is now coming to a head thanks to a dispute over housing.
King Charles Is Trying to Evict Prince Andrew
According to a new report from The New York Post, Charles has been strongly urging Andrew to vacate his current residence, the Royal Lodge on the grounds of Windsor Castle.
Andrew currently lives there with his former wife, Sarah Ferguson, and it seems the exes lack the necessary income to maintain the property.
Charles has proposed that they move out of the 31-room property and relocate to the much smaller Frogmore Cottage.
(You might remember that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle used to claim Frogmore as their own before they were evicted by Charles.)
But Andrew’s lack of income is due largely to the fact that Charles has tightened the royal purse strings.
He now views the king’s eviction attempt as another public humiliation. And it seems he’s drawn a line in the sand.
A Brotherly Dispute
According to royal expert Christopher Wilson, the situation is much more serious than a simple dispute over housing.
He believes that by refusing to vacate the house that was formerly home to the Queen Mother, Andrew is showing tremendous disrespect to his late grandmother.
“It’s dishonoring [the Queen Mother’s] memory,” Wilson recently told The Sun.
“It’s shoving up two fingers at King Charles. The state of his mind is reflected in the state of his home.”
Wilson says that Andrew’s disregard for his family is evidenced by the house’s disrepair.
“It is falling all around him,” said the journalist. “He doesn’t care anymore.”
But Charles does care, and he might soon double down in his efforts to convince his brother to downsize.
Charles’ Mission
As we previously stated, Charles is no stranger to familial evictions. Amid great controversy, he removed Harry and Meghan from Frogmore last year, just one day before the publication of Harry’s memoir.
With multiple sexual assault allegations against him, Andrew has certainly brought greater shame to the family.
And polls indicate that he’s the least popular royal by a significant margin.
But Charles has always seemed to have a soft spot for his brother. So don’t be surprised if this dispute drags on for a while.