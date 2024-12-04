Savannah Chrisley Still Dating Footballer Whose Ex-Wife Allegedly Tried to Murder Him

Reading Time: 4 minutes

On November 5, 2023 Savannah Chrisley took a break from defending her parents in order to introduce the world to her boyfriend.

The Growing Up Chrisley cast member shared a few affectionate photos of herself and Robert Shiver, the man Savannah admits has been dating for about two months now.

He’s also the same man whose ex-wife was arrested last year for allegedly hiring a hitman to murder him. Yes, you read that correctly!

The former football player was caught up in quite the scandal after surviving the murder plot, something Savannah knew all about before they got together.

Reality TV star Savannah Chrisley speaks on stage on the second day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 16, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Savannah Chirsley’s BF: How They Met

Chrisley first opened up about this relationship during an appearance with Nick Viall on his popular podcast. “This guy that I’m talking to, his wife just tried to kill him,” Savannah told Viall at the time, adding with a laugh, “It’s fine.”

Is it? Apparently so, because, despite her lover’s complicated past relationship, Savannah insisted he’s a total “normie.”

Interestingly (for lack of a better word), Chrisley said the two met after she slid into Robert’s direct messages after reading about his scandal. “He’s too hot to die,” Savannah said on the podcast, before adding. “He’s a normal person and I love it.”

But she won’t delve into this case in any way, shape or form. “There’s kids involved,” she explained on Viall’s podcast, referring to the three children Robert shares with his ex.

Savannah Chrisley attends the red carpet for Fox’s “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” at Fox Studio Lot on September 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“I just have so much respect for them that I would never say, ‘This is what happened. That’s what happened.’ “That’s for them to talk about when they’re ready to talk about it.”

How Did Savannah Chrisley’s Boyfriend Survive An Alleged Murder-For-Hire Plot

Robert’s ex-wife, Lindsay Shriver, was arrested in July of 2023 and charged in the Bahamas after she supposedly conspired to kill Robert several months after the two filed for divorce.

The former beauty queen was released on a $100,000 bond, but ordered to remain in the Bahamas.

Her bail was revoked in October of 2024, and she’s currently behind bars awaiting trial.

Police claim that they found WhatsApp messages on Lindsay’s phone that featured a photo of Robert, along with the words “kill him,” sent to the two men arrested in conjunction with this crime.

“The evidence will demonstrate Lindsay’s innocence, and she is facing the legal process with complete transparency and honesty,” Lindsay’s attorney previously told USA Today.

Faye Chrisley, Chloe Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Chase Chrisley (L-R Back row) Grayson Chrisley, Todd Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles pose during a personal appearance by Savannah Chrisley at Belk at Cool Springs Galleria Mall on November 05, 2019. (Photo Credit: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Rampage)

“Throughout this ordeal, Lindsay’s number one priority is the well-being and welfare of her three young children.

“She is eager to resolve this matter as swiftly as possible so she can get back to her family and continue being a great mother.”

Robert understandably maintains a pretty low profile these days, so we don’t know a whole lot about this relationship.

But this past summer, Lindsay confirmed that she and Robert are still together and “trying to navigate” a long distance relationship.

Savannah Chrisley attends the red carpet for Fox’s “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” at Fox Studio Lot on September 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“It’s just hard, the long distance,” she said during an appearance on the “Unlocked” podcast (via People magazine). “But also now that summer’s here, we’ll be spending like a lot of time together.”

Savannah Chrisley’s Exes, Including The Death Of Her Fiance

Savannah Chrisley has never been shy about talking about her love life, so it’s not surprise she’s okay talking in general about her boyfriend. In the past, she’s been connected to several high-profile names.

There was her first, real romance with singer Blaire Hanks in 2017, which was followed by a brief, 4-month romance with NBA star Luke Kennard. She also secretly dated country star Nate Smith, but the romance fizzled under the pressure of her parent’s fraud case.

But her most serious relationship was with former NHL player Nic Kerdiles. The pair started dating in late 2017 and got engaged in April 2019. However, during the Covid pandemic of 2020, the pair called off their nuptials. While attempts were made to rekindle the romance, her ex-fiance tragically died in September 2023.