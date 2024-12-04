Josh Duggar Puts Himself ‘In Danger’ By Flaunting Wealth in Prison: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Josh Duggar will likely remain in prison until the year 2032.

But it seems that he’s made the most of the situation and adjusted to his life behind bars with surprising ease.

Yesterday, we reported on the fact that Josh had been photographed in the prison yard, marking his first public sighting in two years.

The most surprising part was that he looked healthy and content and was described by onlookers as “in good spirits.”

Josh’s demeanor might have made the most headlines, but there was another aspect of the story that was overlooked.

Josh Duggar Reportedly Putting Himself at Risk In Prison

In the photos obtained by The Sun, Josh was sporting sunglasses and sneakers.

Obviously, there’s nothing unusual about that.

But according to a new report from OK! magazine, the sunglasses and Under Armour sneakers — which may have cost as much as $120 — could be putting Josh in danger.

A source tells the outlet that inmates are not able to purchase such (expensive, by prison standards) items from the commissary.

They can, however, “make special orders for sunglasses or sneakers from specific vendors” if family members send them cash.

Attorney Adam Michael Sacks tells OK! that inmates who choose to wear name-brand items are putting themselves “in danger because other inmates would want to steal it from you.”

“You need to be aware of that kind of stuff,” he added.

“Sunglasses is a luxury in prison, if you have anything nice, other prisoners will want it. You are setting yourself for a fight.”

Josh’s Special Status

Sacks says Josh’s willingness to openly sport such items might be an indication that he’s accrued a modicum of clout in the prison yard.

The attorney noted that Josh “doesn’t seem to care” about the risks and is just “walking around, living his life.”

This isn’t the first indication that Josh might enjoy some sort of special status behind bars.

In September, he was upgraded to a more comfortable living arrangement in the so-called “honors” dorm.

Such a privilege is usually reserved for inmates without “any disciplinary actions in a certain amount of time.”

But Josh had recently been disciplined for possessing a cell phone and other contraband.

Usually, prison is especially difficult for sex offenders like Josh. But it sounds like he may still be benefitting from his family’s wealth and fame.