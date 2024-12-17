Kim Zolciak Says Life with Kroy Biermann Was Pure “Torture”

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kim Zolciak has once again gone on the attack against her estranged husband.

On December 16, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member was stopped at Los Angeles International Airport by a TMZ cameraman.

When asked to describe what she’s going through in her personal life — most notably, we presume, her ongoing messy divorce from Kroy Biermann — the reality star replied with one word:

Torture.

Zach Baus, Brielle Biermann, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)

Just right now, the reporter tried to clarify?

“I have for years,” Zolciak fired back. “I’m a normal, rational person that doesn’t see the need for any of this controlling chaos. I don’t. I really don’t.”

It has, indeed, been a long, windy and ugly road between these spouses for an extremely long time now.

Earlier this month, for example, we reported that police had responded to a domestic violence call on November 27 at the pair’s shared home in Georgia.

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak attend as Kim Zolciak hosts the Kentucky Derby hat contest at Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway on May 6, 2017. (Photo Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway)

According to Zolciak, she and her ex got into an argument while she was on a ladder taking down curtains.

From there, she claimed Biermann made things physical by removing her from the ladder and tossing her to the ground.

Kim refused to show the reporting officers any injuries she allegedly sustained as a result of this action…

… while Biermann said that Zolciak instigated the altercation and allegedly struck him in the face.

Kim Zolciak attends the 2013 Bravo New York Upfront at Pillars 37 Studios on April 3, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images)

The exes share sons KJ, 13, Kash, 12, and twins Kaia and Kane, both 11.

Biermann also adopted Zolciak-Biermann’s daughters Brielle, 27, and Ariana, 23, from a previous relationship.

About a year ago, meanwhile, leaked body cam footage depicted Kroy screaming at Kim for sleeping with other men.

“It’s nothing but an act. It’s all bulls–t. Everything she does,” the former NFL player yelled at the time, based on this same report.

“There’s no money, there’s no house. We’re getting divorced one day and not the next.”

Kim Zolciak hosts the Kentucky Derby hat contest at Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway on May 6, 2017. (Photo Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway)

Previously, Zolciak trashed Biermann as mentally abusive.

Speaking this week to TMZ, Kim added on Monday:

“I think there’s a track record of Kroy being the problem. Nobody has any idea what I’ve dealt with the last two-and-a-half, three years of my life. I’m trying to take the high road.

“It’s gonna take me a long time to heal from this trauma I’ve experienced.”