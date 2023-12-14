We have a new twist in the ongoing relationship saga between Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak.

On November 26, the extremely on-again/off-again couple got into such an explosive fight that police were called to the scene to deal with a domestic disturbance.

According to an official filing obtained by In Touch Weekly, one of the couple’s young kids called 911 because Biermann and Zolciak had been yelling at each other for two hours.

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann sit and chill in this scene from their terrible reality show, Don’t Be Tardy. (Bravo)

At one point in the argument — based on body cam footage from a camera worn by a cop who responded to the call — Kroy yelled that Kim had been “f-cking other men.”

“It’s nothing but an act. It’s all bulls–t. Everything she does,” the former NFL player screamed, based on this same report.

“There’s no money, there’s no house. We’re getting divorced one day and not the next.”

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak are deep in debt. But still deeply in love apparently! (Getty)

Indeed… the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum filed for divorce in April, claiming the marriage was “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”

Two months later, though, the spouses reconciled.

Then, in August, Biermann filed for divorce.

Amid these actions, the public learned just how deeply in debt Kroy and Kim were, while each also trashed the other in various ways.

(Zolciak, for example, alleged that Biermann has a drug problem… while Biermann has said Zolciak is addicted to gambling.)

So much for a reconciliation. Kroy Biermann filed to divorce Kim Zolciak in August of 2023. (Instagram)

As seen in the aforementioned body cam footage from late last month, Kim was sitting on the driver’s side of her white Range Rover as Kroy was going off on her as he was outside of the vehicle.

Upon his arrival, a police officer asked Biermann to step to the other side of the driveway and asked what was happening and why.

He was also told to calm down.

“Calm down when I don’t have a f–king life? I don’t have someone who will f-cking listen to me! Oh, calm down? You wanna live this, motherf–ker?” responded to the ex-professional athlete.

“You wouldn’t have lasted a year. You wouldn’t have lasted a day in this f-cking house!”

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have gone through many ups and downs over the years. (Image Credit: Bravo)

After this cop spoke to Kroy, he checked on Kim, who said:

“I just want to get divorced, I just want it to be over. He wouldn’t let me leave this morning. He jumped in front of my car, he’s blocking me from leaving.”

Zolciak then explained that she “finally got out of the gate” and was screaming at her neighbors for help because she “mentally physically and emotionally cannot take this any longer.”

Biermann and Zolciak share kids Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, or twins Kaia and Kane, 10.

Kim Zolciak hosts the Kentucky Derby hat contest at Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway on May 6, 2017. (Photo Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway)

Last we wrote about these two, they were celebrating their wedding anniversary… seemingly back together.

It appears as if this status has changed once again, however.

We just hope the stars keep their children’s best interest in minds as they go through what appears to be a challenging and charged time in their lives.