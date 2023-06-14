Kim Zolciak Releases Blistering Statement, Trashes Kroy Biermann as Mentally Abusive

Kim Zolciak has gone on the attack.

Just over a month ago, we learned that The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum had split from her husband of over a decade, Kroy Biermann.

We then learned there was no infidelity at the center of this split.

So… the reality star and the former NFL player must be on good terms, right?

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are at a Kentucky Derby hat contest on May 6, 2017 in Yonkers, New York in this photo. (Getty)

Wrong. Extremely wrong.

In May, Zolciak demanded that Biermann undergo a drug test because she claimed he had a problem smoking marijuana.

Biermann then alleged that Zolciak has a gambling problem, and that this addiction made her an unfit mother.

(The estranged spouses share 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, along with sons Kash Kade, 10, and Kroy Jagger, 11.)

Kim and Kroy are seen here during much better and happier times. (Instagram)

In official court documents obtained by various celebrity gossip outlets, Kroy requested that the Bravo personality be psychologically tested in the middle of their divorce battle.

Biermann claims that Zolciak has “presented very troubling behavior which has accelerated in the months leading up to Petitioner’s filing for divorce” and is “unable to properly care for the children.”

Specifically, Zolciak has allegedly been “spending substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance” and “this compulsion has financially devastated the parties,” Biermann wrote in the filing.

Now, meanwhile?

Kim Zolciak and her estranged husband are clearly on awful terms. It’s sad. (Instagram)

Zolciak has something to say about this allegation.

On Tuesday, Kim’s attorney, David Beaudry, issued a statement to TMZ, telling the website that Biermann’s sad attempt to paint Kim as a bad parent is not only misleading and harmful to Zolciak herself… but also to the couple’s young kids.

“The emotional and mental abuse Kim has suffered from this man for so many years has taken a toll on her and, most heartbreakingly, their children,” the statement reads.

“Kim has always been an extremely devoted mother to her children; they are her entire world and she is always there to love and support them every step of the way.”

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann had a decent run as a couple. Alas, it has come to an end. (Instagram)

As part of his document submission, Kroy provided thousands of dollars’ worth of checks and withdrawals from the pair’s bank account as supposed proof of Zolciak gambling addiction.

This is seemingly relevant because Kroy and Kim reportedly owe $1.1 million to the IRS in unpaid taxes, interest and penalties from 2013, 2017, and 2018.

They also owe the state of Georgia $15,000 for unpaid taxes from 2018.

Insiders have said that this financial mess is the main reason the couple has broken up.

Kroy Biermannand Kim Zolciak had a good run. But it’s come to an ugly end. (Getty)

To conclude his message on his famous client’s behalf, Beaudry wrote of Zolciak:

“She refuses to allow Kroy to paint her as something she is not for his own gain.

“Kim looks forward to the day we can appear in court and solve these issues once and for all.”

Earlier this week, Biermann sent in a new filing that said he was concerned Kim may go on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and talk about their divorce.

He claimed in these papers that he’s tried his best to protect the kids, but that Kim has been constantly talking in an “abusive” and “derogatory tone” about the split when they’re all around.

As a result, Biermann has asked a judge to set up some sort of official protection (i.e. a gag order) for the children while the divorce plays out.

