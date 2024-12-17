'LPBW' Alum Jacob Roloff's Wife Isobel Hospitalized for Emergency Surgery

Reading Time: 3 minutes

LPBW will never show it, but the Roloff family just suffered a medical emergency.

Jacob Roloff and his wife, Isabel, found love after he turned 18 and was finally able to leave the show.

Little People, Big World fans have nonetheless gotten to know Izzy over social media. She tends to keep it real, allowing careful access without putting their child in the spotlight.

Over the weekend, Isobel Roloff was hospitalized and underwent emergency surgery.

This promotional poster for Little People, Big World’s reduced cast shows Matt Roloff, Tori Roloff, Zach Roloff, Jackson Roloff, and Amy Roloff. The cast would go on to shrink even further before the end. (Image Credit: TLC)

Isabel Roloff spent the weekend in the hospital

Jacob Roloff’s wife, Isabel went to urgent care and then into the operating room.

She seems to be okay — and we know that because she herself shared the news with LPBW fans over her Instagram Story on Sunday, December 15.

“Please please please send good thoughts my way,” she asked fans while revealing that she was in the hospital — and was absolutely devouring ice chips.

“God said ‘there will be pain and suffering but I will give you ice’ or something along those lines,” Isabel added, calling ice chips the “best things” in the moment.

Sometimes, when a person is in tremendous pain, temperature extremes — like from ice or a heating pad — can provide temporary relief.

It was only on Sunday evening when Izzy revealed to LPBW fans why she had been hospitalized. She confessed that she had felt “very scared” earlier.

Isabel told ‘LPBW’ fans why she underwent emergency surgery

As it turned out, she had to get her gallbladder removed.

“The pain was unimaginable,” Isabel Roloff described. “I drove myself to urgent care this morning and they told me to go to the hospital.”

To think that she almost didn’t go — fearing that she was being “dramatic” about the pain. Fortunately, she did travel to the emergency room. There, a battery of tests determined that she needed a cholecystectomy (removal of her gallbladder)

The surgery was a success! Isabel told fans about how she awoke and cried with relief. The agonizing pain was gone.

“I still have some pain from the incisions but my gallbladder was so inflamed that it nearly burst!” she revealed. “Also full of stones.”

The pain itself was not new. For four years, she has been suffering from chronic gallbladder pain. While natural, holistic remedies can help with some overall wellness, it’s no substitute for surgery when you need it.

‘LPBW’ fans showered her with support

“Anyway, thanks for caring!” Isabel Roloff told her fans and followers over Instagram. “I am now on the road to healing.”

She had in-person supporters, too. That includes Jacob Roloff, her husband, Mateo Roloff, her son, and Amy Roloff, her mother-in-law.

Though Little People, Big World has been canceled after 25 seasons, fans can still keep up with and support the Roloff family. Including those who were never TLC stars.