Kim Kardashian: See Ya, Reality TV! I’m Gonna Become a Lawyer!

Kim Kardashian may have made her siblings, her mother and ex-boyfriend Ray J all very rich.

But the mother of four still believes her most meaningful work is in front of her.

Speaking as part of the Time100 Summit on Tuesday, Kim was asked by CNN’s Poppy Harlow about her ongoing criminal justice reform work.

Could she ever see it becoming the main focus of her very busy life?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 25: Kim Kardashian speaks onstage at the 2023 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2023 in New York City.

“I hope so,” Kim replied.

“I always joke with my mom, I say Kim K. is retiring, and I’m just going to be an attorney.

“So you can go help my siblings, so you can still have a job.”

Kim first made headlines in this area back in 2018 when she helped an Alabama woman named Alice Johnson go free after she had been in jail on drug-related charges.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 25: Kim Kardashian attends the 2023 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2023 in New York City.

Kardashian seems very serious about this very serious topic.

When asked if she would consider a life without cameras, Kim was quick to say on this same stage that she absolutely sees that as a possible next chapter for her.

“I would be just as happy being an attorney full time,” said Kardashian, who passed the bar exam in 2021 and has often insisted she’d love to follow in her father’s professional footsteps.

(Robert Kardashian was a famous criminal defense attorney who was on O.J. Simpson’s legal team during the alleged murderer’s 1994 trial for double homicide.)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Kim Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.

“The journey just really opened up my eyes to so much,” Kim told CNN of her advocacy work for those wrongly incarcerated or facing harsh sentences for non-violent crimes.

“It gets overwhelming because there’s so much to be done … I would totally spend more time doing that.”

At one point during her effort to free Johnson years ago, Kim met with President Donald Trump.

More recently, she has reached out to President Joe Biden, although she’s yet to receive a response.

Kim Kardashian has broken her silence about a truly shocking fashion industry scandal.

Kardashian told Harlow that freeing Johnson was a “fairly easy experience” for her, yet admitted that she knew it shouldn’t have been.

It almost never is in other cases.

“It takes 10 to 20 years to do what I did in six months, and I didn’t realize the fight at the time,” Kardashian said.

“To me, that was a few phone calls and that really struck me …. that that process has to change.”

