Kim Kardashian: Kanye Who?!? I’m Basically a Single Parent

Kim Kardashian has not been in the news much of late.

And perhaps we now know why:

She’s been pretty darn busy — basically being a mother to four young children all by herself.

Kim Kardashian attends the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 2, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

“I think you and I’ve mostly connected on parenting,” the 44-year old began during the Tuesday, November 12, episode of friend Zoe Winkler’s What the Winkler? podcast.

“And judgment, and feeling like sometimes you’re in this alone, even though we have great support systems and we have people around us.”

Kardashian​​ and Kanye West, share daughter North, 11; son Saint, 8; daughter Chicago, 6; and son Psalm, 5.

The former filed for divorce in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage; the proceedings were finalized in November 2022.

Kim Kardashian attends The Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

It’s not great secret that West is scarcely involved in the lives of his kids.

In this new interview, Kardashian said that she often struggles or feels overwhelmed as a mother, but she does so silently due to concern of how critics will judge her.

“But sometimes in the middle of the night,” Kim continued.

“When they’re all sleeping in your bed kicking you and crying and waking up — it’s not something that I talk about a lot because I feel like there is always a lot of judgment or people always will jump to the, ‘Oh, but you have the resources to have nannies and to have help.’

“And I just think that no matter what kind of help I have, I’m basically raising four kids by myself.”

Kim Kardashian attends the 2024 Kering for Women dinner at The Pool on September 9, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

West married Bianca Censori just over a year ago, while Kardashian hasn’t really been involved in any serious relationships since splitting from the rapper.

And while it may appear as if Kim lives in a totally different universe … well, that’s because she does. We’re talking a billionaire here.

But Kardashian can also relate to pretty much every other parent of school-age children out there.

“I mean, even carpool this morning, I had five kids that I had to take,” she explained to Winkler, who’s the daughter of actor Henry Winkler.

“And everyone wants to leave at, like, different times or wants different stuff. And I feel like I’m at, like, a pit stop of a race car driver.”

We’ve been there, Kim. Almost every day of our recent lives, we have been there.