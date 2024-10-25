Kim Kardashian Celebrates Menendez Brothers’ Resentencing News: ‘Never Stop …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Kim Kardashian and the Menendez brothers are celebrating the same positive news right now.

Though the killing of their parents made Erik and Lyle Menendez infamous, their story differs dramatically from that of other famous murder trials.

Millions of people have been calling for authorities to reassess their unjust prison sentences. Finally, things look like they’re changing.

Kim Kardashian is an outspoken proponent of criminal justice reform. Like millions of others, she’s celebrating. This is a step forward for justice.

What’s changed for the Menendez Brothers?

Erik Menendez and Lyle Menendez have spent the past three decades in prison. That sentence remains one of our society’s most infamous injustices.

It isn’t that people don’t believe that they killed their parents, José and Kitty Menendez, in 1989. Instead, millions of people believe that they should not have had such lengthy sentences.

Or should not have gone to prison at all. Eyewitnesses describing José’s emotionally and physically abusive manner with his sons.

There is also evidence supporting Erik and Lyle’s allegations that he sexually abused them for years. They are not even José Menendez’s only accusers.

Society both failed to protect the brothers from their father and then condemned them to life in prison for freeing themselves in the only way that they saw how. But now, after decades, the current Los Angeles District Attorney may change that.

Though it’s sad for our legal system that it’s required, further evidence corroborating Erik and Lyle Menendez’s sexual abuse accusations against their father has come to light.

In a note to his now late cousin Andy Cano, Erik confided: “I’ve been trying to avoid dad. It’s still happening Andy but it’s worse for me now.” Additionally, another accuser, Roy Rosselló, has come forward to accuse José of sexually abusing him as a young teen.

With that in mind, Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón has requested a resentencing for Erik and Lyle Menendez. Nothing can give them back their childhoods or their adult lives, both stolen from them. But justice too late is preferable to never righting wrongs at all.

This is what Kim Kardashian has to say about the long overdue Menendez news

Taking to her Instagram Story with a text post, Kim Kardashian addressed the Menendez resentencing request and praised George Gascón for “righting a significant wrong.” Or, at least, for taking the first step.

“Your commitment to fairness and truth is commendable,” she praised.

Kim addressed Lyle and Erik Menendez’s friends, relatives, and supporters who have been advocating for their freedom. “Your voices were heard,” she affirmed.

Though Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story was justifiably controversial due to some questionable creative choices, Kim Kardashian praised Ryan Murphy’s Netflix project for having “helped expose the abuse and injustices” in the infamous legal case.

Kim Kardashian then very accurately noted that “society’s understanding of child abuse has evolved, and social media empowers us to question the systems in place.”

And even though other unjust prison sentences take place, like the years that Gypsy Rose Blanchard spent behind bars, she did get to go free and start living her life. Eventually. Erik and Lyle Menendez have not had that chance.

Erik and Lyle are not the only victims who saw only one means of escape and ended up behind bars

“This case highlights the importance of challenging decisions and seeking truth,” Kim emphasized. “Even when guilt is not in question.” That is an important point to emphasize.

“I believe in the justice system’s ability to evolve,” Kim added. “And I am grateful for a society where we can challenge decisions and seek justice.”

Kim Kardashian concluded her Menendez Instagram Story by urging: “Never stop questioning.”