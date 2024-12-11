Caitlin Clark is Time Magazine’s Athlete of the Year

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Caitlin Clark is earning some recognition for her spectacular 2024.

Even ahead of the Time Person of the Year announcement, the magazine did release its Athlete of the Year.

It is no surprise that Caitlin received this honor.

She’s a breakout star of the WNBA, and you don’t have to be a basketball fan to know that.

Caitlin Clark #22 of Team WNBA looks on prior to the game against Team USA in the 2024 WNBA All Star Game at Footprint Center on July 20, 2024. (Photo Credit: Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

After this year, Caitlin Clark needs no introduction

In 2024, Caitlin Clark enjoyed a breakout rookie season in the WNBA.

The Indiana Fever player is also now friends with Taylor Swift, who has had a monumental year herself.

Caitlin is now so famous within the world of sports that she has broken containment. Even people who’ve never voluntarily watched a minute of basketball know her name.

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever dribbles the ball while being guarded by Sydney Colson #51 of the Las Vegas Aces in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

On December 10, alongside the polarizing short list for Time‘s 2024 Person of the Year, Time revealed that Caitlin Clark is the magazine’s Athlete of the Year.

The coverage includes how Caitlin’s friend Taylor, who was Time’s Person of the Year in 2023, showered her with gifts, praise, and encouragement.

In addition to four bags of Eras Tour merch, Taylor praised Caitlin as an inspiration in a note. Among other things, the letter invited Caitlin to attend a Chiefs game with Taylor, and expressed excitement to watch Caitlin play now that the Eras Tour is over.

Professional basketball player Caitlin Clark looks on from the sixth green prior to The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2024 at Pelican Golf Club on November 13, 2024. (Photo Credit: Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Caitlin Clark has broad popularity, on and off the court

“People are just going crazy that I’m there,” Caitlin commented after Taylor’s fans all but mobbed her at the Eras Tour.

“I thought people would be so in their own world, ready to see Taylor,” she commented. “And it was just completely the opposite.”

It’s true that many Swifties have learned a great deal about the world of sports over the past year or so. However, Caitlin’s success on the court has translated into fame even beyond Taylor’s massive sphere of influence. Not bad for a 22-year-old “rookie.”

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever advances the ball during the second half of a first-round WNBA playoff game against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena on September 22, 2024. (Photo Credit: Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)

In fact, while it of course makes sense to highlight Taylor and Caitlin’s friendship, Caitlin isn’t getting Athlete of the Year because Taylor’s rising tide lifts all boats (or whatever).

She’s a phenomenal athlete.

And, vitally, she’s drawing attention to women in sports where, compared to male counterparts, women are underpaid and underappreciated. That, more than anything, is why people might know who she is without following basketball herself.

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever looks on as she plays the Connecticut Sun during the first quarter of Game Two of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs first round at Mohegan Sun Arena on September 25, 2024. (Photo Credit: Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)

She knows that she’s not the only star athlete?

“I’ve been able to captivate so many people that have never watched women’s sports, let alone women’s basketball, and turn them into fans,” Caitlin acknowledged.

“I want to say I’ve earned every single thing, but as a white person, there is privilege,” she then affirmed.

“A lot of those players in the league that have been really good have been Black players,” Caitlin noted. “This league has kind of been built on them.”