Did Justin Bieber Just Shade the Selena Gomez Engagement News?

Justin Bieber likely has complex feelings about Selena Gomez’s engagement.

And fans think that he’s making a public response.

On Wednesday, December 11, Selena shared her engagement news. Benny Blanco is now her fiance.

The Biebs’ latest post is showing his reaction — at least, that’s what fans think.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber watch Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Is Justin Bieber responding to Selena Gomez’s engagement?

On Monday, December 16, Justin Bieber posted a pair of Instagram updates for his fans and followers.

Ostensibly, he was sharing selfies, photos of himself with his wife, and glimpses of his social life and a recent getaway. He and Hailey had traveled to a friend’s wedding, you see.

However, the choice of music for his videos seemed a little on the nose.

In the background, Justin Bieber’s video has “The Dress” by Dijon playing.

This is, to be blunt, a song about waxing nostalgic about one’s ex.

“We should go out and dance like we used to dance, we should go out and hold hands like lovers hold hands,” some of the lyrics go. “And I can’t tell you who’s gonna last, well, maybe that’s a question and answer I don’t have.”

Selena Gomez attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations presents “Emilia Perez” at The Meryl Streep Center for Performing Artists on November 19, 2024. (Photo Credit: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation)

That wasn’t Justin Bieber’s only tell-tale song

Justin Bieber’s second perceived commentary on Selena Gomez’s engagement news involved the song, “All My Ghosts,” by Lizzy McAlphine.

The song for this Instagram post includes the lyrics: “I can see it now, the wedding of the year. I can see it now, he stands up there and wipes his tears. I can see it now, when all my ghosts disappear, I can see it crystal clear.”

Fans and followers were quick to fill the comments section.

Replies called Justin Bieber “predictable” for his song choices, one accusing him of feeling that “her engagement hurt like a stab in the heart.” The feedback was fairly scathing.

This isn’t just a tinfoil hat situation about the music choices. After all, many — perhaps most — songs deal with relationships, heartbreak, love, and other emotions. It’s also about the timing of the post.

Commenters noted that “of course he was gonna post something now” after going fairly quiet following the birth of his and Hailey’s son, Jack.

Justin Bieber skates in warmups prior to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game on February 03, 2024. (Photo Credit: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

What’s going on?

To be blunt, there has long been a perception that Justin Bieber is hung up on Selena — and that, perhaps, he always will be.

Just months before he proposed to Hailey, he seemed determined to marry Selena. And there’s a widespread belief that Hailey’s actions have only appeared “obsessed” with Selena because her husband is.

It’s very likely that Justin Bieber didn’t intend for the song choices or timing of these posts to be commentary on Selena Gomez becoming engaged. But he should be aware that fans are expecting him to react.