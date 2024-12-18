Bhad Bhabie Accuses Alabama Barker of Stealing Her Boyfriend

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Bhad Bhabie just threw some serious shade at Alabama Barker in a now-deleted Instagram post.

If you’re having trouble deciphering that extremely Gen Z sentence, allow us to break it down:

Bhad Bhabie — still known to many as the Cash Me Outside Girl, thanks to her viral appearance on The Dr. Phil Show — has hurled allegations at Alabama, who is the daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Bhad Bhabie Says Le Vaughn Cheated on Her With Alabama Barker

“@alabamaluellabarker took my man,” Bhad Bhabie (whose real name is Danielle Bregoli) wrote on Tuesday, according to Page Six.

Bhabie added emojis of a melting smiley face getting punched to encapsulate her feelings on this alleged series of events.

In an Instagram Story that was only live for a few hours, the rapper and OnlyFans star alleged that Alabama is now dating the father of her child.

“I told [Le Vaughn] next time I catch you. You gon b with them!” Bhabie added.

Alabama appears to have denied the claims, commenting, “…#ew,” in The Shade Room‘s Instagram Post on the subject.

She also issued a statement to the outlet in which she claims that she thought Le Vaughn was single, and has cut ties with him since learning otherwise.

“Alabama also says she didn’t initially know that the two were a couple and that he had previously deceived her,” The Shade Room wrote.

“She says he initiated frequent communication, and she apologized to Bhad Bhabie after she was misled.”

A Difficult Year

Bhad Bhabie’s allegation comes just one month after she revealed that she’s been battling cancer.

According to Page Six, she replied to a fan’s comment by explaining that her “cancer medicine” had caused her to lose a large amount of weight.

When an Instagram user accused Bhabie of lying about her condition, her mother, Barbara Bregoli, came to her defense.

“How dare you? You little vile piece of s–t [to] say my daughter would lie about something like that,” Barbara said in an Instagram video.

Over the summer, she accused Le Vaughn of physically abusing her, posting and then deleting a video in which he appeared to grab her by the hair and throw her to the ground (via Page Six).

Shortly after deleting the footage, Bhabie wrote that she would be “staying with” Le Vaughn despite the alleged abuse.

“Unfortunately, this is real life I know the easy way out is to leave and that’s better said than done,” she posted on Instagram.

“This doesn’t happen this extreme often, but LV definitely has a problem. He’s going to get the help he needs. Right now there’s no room for mistakes. And he knows that.”

Vaughn later denied abusing his girlfriend, saying, “I ain’t hit her. She did that for a reason. I ain’t do that. If I did that, she wouldn’t be with me” (via Page Six).

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.