Justin Bieber Baby Name: Why Did the Singer Choose Jack?

Baby.
It’s a lot more than just a song title now for Justin Bieber.
It also describes the brand new member of this artist’s family.
As you might have heard, Justin and wife Hailey welcomed their first child into the world on August 23, sharing the precious news via a very simple and very adorable Instagram post.
“WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER,” the 30-year old wrote in a social media post… while sharing a close-up shot of his son’s foot.
Hailey, for her part, re-shared the post on her Instagram Stories, adding along with it a bear and blue heart emoji.
We’re just SO incredibly excited for these two.
Many observers, meanwhile, have been wondering if there’s any special meaning behind the first name Jack — to which we can now answer as follows:
Sort of.
It’s a tradition within the Bieber family, you see, to give members the initials JB.
There’s Justin Bieber… and his dad Jeremy Bieber… and Justin’s half-sister Jazmyn Bieber… and then his half-brother, Jaxon Bieber, 14.
From everything we can gather, there’s nothing behind Jack itself, although it is his dad’s middle name; it’s mostly, however, just a first name Justin and Hailey appear to have agreed on, which follows this pattern.
After announcing the arrival of his son, Justin’s mom Pattie tweeted, “CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber & Hailey. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK!!”
Elsewhere, Hailey’s dad, Stephen Baldwin, also publicized Mallette’s tweet, adding to it:
“Amen, Congratulations to you and may God continue to bless our family.”
The blessed of arrival of Jack ought to put an end to those pesky Justin and Hailey divorce rumors, which have been circulating around the Internet for way too long now.
Justin and Hailey said they were expecting a child together in May, with a rep for the latter confirming the model was already six months along at the time.
To their credit, the spouses have been relatively quiet about their pregnancy journey — and, as you can see above, they chose now NOT to reveal the face of their newborn.
Speaking to W Magazine in a recent interview, though, Hailey admitted that keeping her pregnancy a secret came with emotional challenges.
“I probably could have hid it until the end,” she told this publication.
Bieber added that she “didn’t enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly” and “I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good … I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life.”
We send our very best wishes to Justin, Hailey and little Jack!