Justin Bieber Baby Name: Why Did the Singer Choose Jack?

Baby.

It’s a lot more than just a song title now for Justin Bieber.

It also describes the brand new member of this artist’s family.

Justin Bieber performs during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

As you might have heard, Justin and wife Hailey welcomed their first child into the world on August 23, sharing the precious news via a very simple and very adorable Instagram post.

“WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER,” the 30-year old wrote in a social media post… while sharing a close-up shot of his son’s foot.

Hailey, for her part, re-shared the post on her Instagram Stories, adding along with it a bear and blue heart emoji.

We’re just SO incredibly excited for these two.

Many observers, meanwhile, have been wondering if there’s any special meaning behind the first name Jack — to which we can now answer as follows:

Sort of.

It’s a tradition within the Bieber family, you see, to give members the initials JB.

There’s Justin Bieber… and his dad Jeremy Bieber… and Justin’s half-sister Jazmyn Bieber… and then his half-brother, Jaxon Bieber, 14.

From everything we can gather, there’s nothing behind Jack itself, although it is his dad’s middle name; it’s mostly, however, just a first name Justin and Hailey appear to have agreed on, which follows this pattern.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

After announcing the arrival of his son, Justin’s mom Pattie tweeted, “CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber & Hailey. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK!!”

Elsewhere, Hailey’s dad, Stephen Baldwin, also publicized Mallette’s tweet, adding to it:

“Amen, Congratulations to you and may God continue to bless our family.”

The blessed of arrival of Jack ought to put an end to those pesky Justin and Hailey divorce rumors, which have been circulating around the Internet for way too long now.

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber watch Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Justin and Hailey said they were expecting a child together in May, with a rep for the latter confirming the model was already six months along at the time.

To their credit, the spouses have been relatively quiet about their pregnancy journey — and, as you can see above, they chose now NOT to reveal the face of their newborn.

Speaking to W Magazine in a recent interview, though, Hailey admitted that keeping her pregnancy a secret came with emotional challenges.

“I probably could have hid it until the end,” she told this publication.

Bieber added that she “didn’t enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly” and “I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good … I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life.”

We send our very best wishes to Justin, Hailey and little Jack!