Anna Duggar: Yup, She’s Still Wearing Her Wedding Ring

As you may have previously heard, Anna Duggar was recently spotted out for the first time in two years.

The mother of seven — yes, SEVEN! — was photographed on her way to watch one of her sons play basketball at his school in Fayetteville, Arkansas on December 10.

The former reality star rocked a black shirt and grey jacket and, perhaps notably, broke from Duggar family tradition by eschewing a lengthy dress for a pair of light blue jeans.

Josh and Anna Duggar on the now-defunct TLC reality show 19 Kids and Counting. (Image Credit: TLC)

No one had really seen Anna out and about since her disgusting husband, Josh, was sentenced to over a dozen years in prison due to a conviction on child pornography charges.

Considering the heinous nature of these charges (Josh was found guilty of possessing many videos and photos of minors in sexually compromising positions), along with the fact that Josh cheated on Anna AND has confessed to having molested his own sisters… one would think that Anna would no longer want anything to do with her spouse.

One would think Anna Duggar would be rushing off to a divorce attorney.

But one would be mistaken in thinking this.

Now-disgraced criminal Josh Duggar sits beside wife Anna Duggar on 19 Kids and Counting. (Image Credit: TLC)

Although it wasn’t reported at first when word spread that Anna had been seen last week, we can now confirm that she was seen — WITH HER WEDDING RING ON.

The 36-year-old appeared to be in good spirits, according to a number of outlets, sharing a laugh with a friend while walking back and forth to her vehicle.

Duggar married her gross husband in 2008 and shares children Mackynzie, 15, Michael, 13, Marcus, 11, Meredith, 9, Mason, 7, Maryella, 5, and Madyson, 3, with the convicted pedophile.

She is living with these kids on property owned by in-laws Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar.

In this handout photo provided by the Washington County Sheriffâ€™s Office, former television personality on “19 Kids And Counting” Josh Duggar poses for a booking photo after his arrest April 29, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Washington County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images)

Since her husband’s May 2022 sentencing, the 19 Kids and Counting alum has kept a very low profile… despite having been in the courtroom audience back when Josh was found guilty on one count receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography by a jury in December 2021.

Ahead of this sentencing, Anna wrote a letter to the judge on behalf of her spouse.

“My children and I rely on Joshua for financial, emotional, and physical support. Many others depend on Joshua, too,” Anna wrote in March 2022.

“Joshua sees the best in people and is willing to walk alongside them to help make their dreams a reality.”

Josh Duggar leaves an Arkansas courtroom alongside his wife, Anna. (Getty)

That seems like a questionable statement, but we’ll keep our opinion to ourselves.

Conversely, Josh’s cousin Amy has been outspoken in trying to tell Anna to divorce Josh.

“If no one else in your life is saying it, I need you to understand that there is no shame in divorcing Josh,” Amy told Anna awhile back, adding:

“Someday your kids will be old enough to understand what kind of guy their father really is. You can’t protect them from the truth for forever!

“I’m saying all of this publicly so that when they do grow up, they will also know that they had family members shouting from the rooftops that they were worth protecting all along.

“Your children look up to you so much… Please be the role model they need in their life.”