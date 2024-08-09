Hailey Bieber's Birth Plan Might Exclude Justin & Parents If They Don't Chill TF Out

Does Hailey Bieber have a birth plan? The clock is ticking.

This spring, the world learned that Justin and Hailey are expecting their first child.

But as Hailey Bieber’s baby bump continues to grow, time is growing short. The due date will be here before they know it.

That means that Hailey has a limited time to decide which ill-behaved relatives she trusts to be there for the birth.

Hailey Baldwin attends the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 11, 2023. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Justin and Hailey Bieber are expecting their first child

In recent weeks, Justin Bieber has taken to Instagram to share images and video of him sharing PDA with wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber.

Hailey’s pregnant silhouette was on display. And Justin was stroking her baby bump with pride.

The couple have had some serious ups and downs, according to reports. But now, they’re expecting their first child.

According to a new report by Life & Style, Justin and Hailey Bieber’s marital issues and conflicts with her family could impact the day that she gives birth.

“It’s led to some delivery room drama, especially in regards to who will be invited,” an inside source dished on her distance from some relatives.

“She wants the birth to be smooth and peaceful,” the source added. “But Hailey is majorly stressing out at this point.”

Justin Bieber and his wife US model Hailey Bieber watch Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

The problem with Hailey Bieber and her birth plan is, unsurprisingly, her notorious parents

According to the insider, Hailey Bieber “would’ve loved to have had her mother by her side at the hospital, but they’ve been having issues.”

This is actually not a problem unique to celebrity families. Conflict with a parent (or in-law) doesn’t always magically evaporate on a delivery date.

Missing the birth of your grandchild, as this report suggests that Kennya Baldwin might, isn’t something that people forget lightly. This could lead to decades of resentment.

One of the reported parent-related worries for Hailey Bieber’s birth plan is very much about her celebrity status. Her status, and that of her notoriously awful father, Stephen Baldwin.

“Plus, Hailey worries her dad would tag along and be in the waiting room posting updates to social media,” the inside source added. “That’s her biggest fear, and it’s crazy she has to worry about something like that.”

Her reported fear does not sound unreasonable. In February of 2024, Stephen Baldwin boosted a public plea for prayers for Justin and Hailey. At a time when rumors of a troubled marriage were already plaguing the couple, it was the last thing that he needed.

Hailey Bieber attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 3rd Annual Gala Presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures )

How does Justin factor into these fears?

“Justin worries so much about what could go wrong,” the insider dished on the father-to-be’s state of mined.

“He needs to chill out, maybe meditate beforehand, and stay calm,” that same source then counseled. “If he can’t do that, Hailey already warned she might ban him from the birth.” Harsh!

“She may even wait a few weeks before her family, or anyone else, for that matter sees the baby,” the insider alleged. “Hailey is being proactive about what she expects from her delivery experience. Some are calling her controlling, but she’s blocking all of them out. For Hailey, it’s all about her and her precious baby.”