Jay-Z’s Net Worth: How Much Money Does the Rapper Have?

Jay-Z is much more than a rapper or a businessman. He’s a business, man! While fans have mostly flocked to him for the music, Shawn Carter has shown that he has a keen business sense throughout his career.

Despite many years as a beloved rapper and respected mogul, Jay has found himself in some hot water recently. On December 8, one of Diddy’s accusers named the rapper in a civil lawsuit, claiming that Jay raped her when she was 13 years old.

Jay released a statement, denying the allegations and promising to fight them. He claimed that the lawsuit was a “blackmail attempt” against him.

Jay-Z attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Sony Pictures’ “The Book Of Clarence” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on January 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

“These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?” he said in a statement on social media.

“I’m not from your world. I’m a young man who made it out of the project of Brooklyn,” he said. “We have very strict codes and honor. We protect children, you seem to exploit people for personal gain.”

Diddy has also denied the allegations.

Aside from the legal battle, fans are well aware that the “Encore” rapper has made a lot of money over the years. Find out how much Jay-Z is worth here.

What Is Jay-Z’s Net Worth?

JAY-Z attends the 40/40 Club Pop-Up – Fanatics Fest at Jacob Javitz Center on August 18, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Jay actually has the highest net worth out of all billionaire musicians. He is worth $2.5 billion according to Forbes, and that doesn’t even account for his wife Beyonce’s net worth.

On Forbes‘ 2024 list of celebrity billionaires, Jay is ranked fifth behind Oprah Winfrey, Michael Jordan, Steven Spielberg, and George Lucas.

The two other musicians to make the list were Rihanna, who has a $1.4 billion net worth, and Taylor Swift, who has a $1.1 billion net worth.

How Did Jay-Z Make His Money?

US rapper Jay-Z accepts the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award on stage during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Of course, Jay made a name for himself as a rapper. He has tons of classic records, like The Black Album, The Blueprint, and Watch The Throne. He’s also performed sold out concerts and toured across the globe.

Even though everyone knows hits like “99 Problems” or “Empire State of Mind,” Jay’s net worth is actually a result of his entrepreneurial ventures. Notably, he founded the entertainment company Roc Nation in 2008, and he’s had many other major business deals.

In the past four years, Jay has made over $1 billion from sales of two of his alcohol brands, according to Forbes. He sold a 50% stake in Armand de Brignac, his champagne brand, in 2021. Also, he sold a majority stake in his cognac label D’Usse to Bacardi in 2023.

Jay-Z attends the 40/40 Club Pop-Up during Fanatics Fest at Jacob Javitz Center on August 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Besides liquor and music, Jay has also notably dabbled in fashion and tech. He founded his clothing brand Rocawear in 1999, and in 2015, he purchased the music streaming service Tidal.

Jay’s career has also brought him into the sports world. He was notably a part owner of the Brooklyn Nets from 2003 to 2013, and he played a major part in relocating the team from New Jersey to Brooklyn. He was also a stakeholder in their arena, the Barclay’s Center, in Brooklyn.

In 2013, Jay announced that he’d launch Roc Nation Sports, as a sports agency.

What Is Beyonce’s Net Worth?

BeyoncÃ© looks on during a campaign rally with Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, at Shell Energy Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Even though Jay is certainly very wealthy, fans know that he’s not the only one making lots of money in the Carter household.

Jay’s wife Beyonce is a certified hitmaker, and she also has a very high net worth on her own.

The Cowboy Carter singer’s own net worth is estimated at $760 million. Combined with her husband’s net worth, it brings the couple over $3 billion total.

Needless to say, these two are the ultimate power couple!